Residents in Cambridgeshire have been issued an urgent warning due to ‘toxic’ drinking water.

Cambridgeshire residents have been warned that their drinking water may be contaminated.

Cambridge Water has admitted that its supplies contained high levels of chemicals that were outlawed over two decades ago.

Long-term exposure to such toxins, according to experts, can increase the risk of diseases like type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, and obesity.

Cambridge Water, on the other hand, has not revealed how long the harmful water has been delivered to homes.

Last June, the firm admitted to removing a supply from customers’ homes in south Cambridgeshire that contained four times the legal limit of perfluorooctane sulphonate (PFOS).

However, according to The Guardian, 1,000 residents in the area claim they were never informed.

Residents of Stapleford and Great Shelford, which have a combined population of about 7,000 people, say Cambridge Water has said “nothing at all.”

The company told the newspaper that it “had not informed the community” while investigations were underway.

PFOS is limited to 100 nanograms per litre (ngl) by the Drinking Water Inspectorate.

“We are unable to guarantee a blend below 100ngl for our customers at all times,” Cambridge Water said.

The water company refuses to say how long the villages have been drinking tainted water.

Previous modeling and sampling in 2020 suggested that the levels were below 100ngl, though this could not be confirmed.

PFOS levels in the aquifer supplying the affected houses were found to be nearly 400ngl.

These levels “clearly grossly exceed anyone’s recommended limit for drinking water,” according to Tony Fletcher, an associate professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

He claims that PFOS accumulates in the body over time, with a half-life of three to five years, and that “leaching them out” takes a “long time.”

The aquifer is located near the Duxford airfield.

Because of previous fire-fighting training, airfields, airports, and military bases are known to be potentially significant sources of PFOS.

PFOS was a chemical that was used in firefighting foam and to protect textiles like carpets.

No banned substances are “knowingly used anywhere across our estate,” according to Duxford Airfield, which hasn’t used firefighting foam “in years.”

Following reports of harm to the environment and human health, PFOS production has been gradually phased out since the early 2000s.

In the environment, however, it persists.

It’s been dubbed a “forever chemical” because it never breaks down due to its design.

Only contaminated food and water expose people to PFOS.

"Studies with animals fed PFOS or PFOA for a long period…," according to a report from Public Health England.

