Residents in Glasgow’s Royal Exchange Square say the area is blighted by a lack of policing and care.

Graffiti is a problem in Glasgow’s Royal Exchange Square and on the GOMA Museum, according to council officials, but it “resurfaces” as soon as they remove it.

Residents in Glasgow’s city center have spoken out against vandals who have covered the GOMA MUSEUM and Royal Exchange Square in graffiti.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the area surrounding the Museum in Royal Exchange Square has been used as a gathering place for youth groups.

Locals in the city center have had enough of the museum’s exterior and surrounding area in the square being covered in scrawled graffiti.

“That area is a disaster in general,” said Nick Kewney, who lives on Ingram Street.

I’m baffled as to why more isn’t being done to help people progress.

This hotspot is blighted by a lack of policing and care, as a resident of the city center.”

Other issues on Buchanan Street, according to Nick, include phone boxes and street furniture.

“Since the pandemic, cleaning has declined in general,” he said.

Graffiti removal and street cleaning

Glasgow isn’t putting on a good show right now.

The proof is all over the place.”

The large crowds of young people outside the museum intimidated Rebecca Smith, 23.

“I’m disgusted, and despite running such a beautiful building, they’re also very intimidating when walking by at night,” she said.

Graffiti has been particularly bad around the GOMA and the Portland Bridge, according to city officials.

Despite their best efforts, the’sad truth’ is that “it goes back up as fast as we remove it,” they said.

“Many attractive buildings and structures are being defaced,” according to a spokesman for the Merchant City and Trongate Community Council.

“GOMA is just outside our area,” said Scott Thornton, representing the Merchant City and Trongate Community Council. “However, we have expressed our concerns and dismay on the general issue of graffiti in the city centre at our regular meetings with community police and the four Glasgow City Councillors who represent our ward.”

“We understand how difficult it can be to find those responsible, but we’ve discussed options with the police.”

