Restaurants in Glasgow’s city centre are on the market and in need of a makeover.

Restaurants in Glasgow’s city centre are on the market and looking for a new lease on life.

Across the city’s restaurant and bar scene, some iconic and historic spaces need new owners and a fresh injection of energy.

Here are four of the most recent releases.

Hospitality is a difficult industry, and it has been especially so in the last two years.

Long-term closures have resulted from the pandemic, prompting calls for more financial assistance.

Meanwhile, both supplies and available staff are in short supply in restaurants and bars, and this situation is expected to continue.

While it’s been heartening to see Glaswegians support our local food and drink venues in the face of adversity, and we’ve reported on a number of new openings since covid took hold, it was inevitable that we’d have to report on businesses that had to close their doors.

We recently came across some city center restaurants that are sadly no longer open, but will no doubt bring back fond memories for their former patrons.

However, it is hoped that the spaces will be reactivated soon.

Each of the properties listed below is currently for sale on RightMove’s commercial property for sale listings; hopefully, someone will take a chance on them and bring in customers once more.

Renfield Street’s Fratelli Sarti’s

Fratelli Sarti can be considered a Glasgow institution, as it is housed in a historic and beautiful building in the heart of the city.

Sarti’s is still spreading culinary joy and serving up the best in authentic Italian food at their two other city centre locations on Bath Street and Wellington Street, despite the fact that this particular location closed last year.

TSA Property Consultants Ltd is marketing the ground and basement floor licensed restaurant as part of an “iconic city centre building” for £875,000 or £69,000 per year.

Visit the RightMove listing for more information.

North Street of Koh-I-Noor

This landmark in Glasgow’s history as the city’s first Indian restaurant requires little introduction.

This diner, which became famous for its legendary all-you-can-eat buffet, was frequented by even Billy Connolly.

The Koh-I-Noor is up for sale, and this is how it currently appears.

Unfortunately, just before the pandemic hit in September 2019, the Koh-I-Noor announced its permanent closure, leaving Glaswegians devastated.

As a result,

