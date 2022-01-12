Rishi Sunak is accused of ‘doing a runner’ by going to Devon while Boris Johnson fights for his life.

Rishi Sunak is accused of ‘doing a runner’ by fleeing to Devon while Boris Johnson fights for his life.

Rishi Sunak is accused of ‘doing a runner’ with his trip to Devon while Boris Johnson fights for his political life.

Mr Sunak was photographed smiling in Ilfracombe, Devon, on a “long-planned” visit on Wednesday morning, according to sources close to him. Ilfracombe is more than 200 miles from Westminster.

The trip, however, was not publicized in the weekly Government diary published by Downing Street.

Because of the long journey, Mr Sunak was unable to return to the Commons for Prime Minister’s Questions, where he normally sits by Mr Johnson’s side, occasionally offering advice or dealing with Opposition heckles.

Instead, Liz Truss, a potential prime ministerial contender, flanked the PM after taking questions as Equalities Minister.

Mr Sunak was not only late to join the rest of the Cabinet in issuing an online statement of support, but he was also denied the Chancellor’s moral support in the chamber.

Nadine Dorries, Michael Gove, Priti Patel, and Sajid Javid were among Mr Johnson’s first supporters.

As of 6 p.m. on Wednesday evening, three hours after Ms Dorries’ tweet, Mr Sunak had yet to respond to their support, and my questions about whether he would had gone unanswered.

“Sunak’s disappearance history is turning into a game of ‘Where’s Sunak?'” said a Labour Party source.

“Not only did he flee to California when Pan B restrictions were imposed and businesses cried out for help, but he’s now completed a 200-mile run on a critical day for his dysfunctional and desperate government.”

“Because he lives and works next door, it’s nearly impossible for him to have been unaware of the party in question, his absence will be felt even more.”

“I’m curious as to why Rishi chose to visit Devon today rather than sit alongside the Prime Minister in his hour of need,” Labour peer Lord Adonis said.

