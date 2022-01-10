Rishi Sunak supports calls for a five-day Covid isolation to halt the NHS’s spiraling staffing crisis.

Rishi Sunak supports calls for a five-day Covid isolation period to stop the NHS’s staffing crisis from spiraling out of control.

RISHI Sunak has expressed his support for changing the Covid isolation timeframe from seven days to zero days in order to avert a staffing crisis in the NHS.

According to the Telegraph, the Chancellor is among ministers who support reducing hospital isolation to just five days to help hospital staff keep up with patients.

According to one government source, the idea has the support of around 60% of the cabinet.

The announcement comes as the number of Covid cases in the UK has decreased for the fifth day in a row, with 97 deaths reported.

A slew of studies have found that Omicron is milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

There have been a total of 141,472 cases reported in the UK today, up from 146,390 cases reported the day before when Covid deaths reached the dreadful 150,000 mark.

Nadhim Zahawi, the Education Minister, declared today that Britain will be the first to put the pandemic to rest, but warned that the effects of Covid could linger for another ten years.

For the fifth day in a row, Covid cases fell as experts who predicted an increase in Omicron deaths admitted they were wrong.

And today, Nadhim Zahawi, the first Cabinet minister to support reducing the self-isolation period from seven to five days, said there was hope on the horizon.

Today, the minister expressed optimism that the country is on its way to moving past the dark days of lockdown and pandemic.

“I hope we’ll be one of the first major economies to demonstrate to the world how you transition from pandemic to endemic, and then deal with this for however long it stays with us, whether it’s five, six, seven, or ten years,” he said on Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday.

Experts have predicted that by spring, the deadly bug will be as common as the common cold, with data indicating that 98 percent of Britons have’some form’ of resistance to Omicron.

And, on the same day that travel rules were eased to allow Brits to take lateral flow tests instead of PCRs after arriving in the UK, Nadhim Zahawi hinted that steps were being taken to ease the current restrictions.

