Roll call and measures against medical students and doctors who do not join the health areas

Villa Clara authorities ordered drastic measures to be taken with medical students and health personnel who do not join their health area every day. amid the coronavirus crisis in the country.

The president of the defense council in the territory, Yudí Rodríguez Hernández, has directed that each day, at 7:30 in the morning, the list be taken in the different health areas, and that the pertinent measures be applied to all those that are not incorporated into the research.

Starting today the students will be at 7:30 with their teachers ready to go to the corresponding offices, to do the research. They will be listed and at 12 noon the quality of the work will be evaluated. Each student has to visit 50 houses a day, explained the also first party secretary in Villa Clara.

“And you have to do the analyzes with all those who are not present, including the teachers because there are quite a few teachers absent as well. And you have to take action with everyone who has a negative attitude, “he said.

During his radio appearance through the Santa Clara station CMHW, Rodríguez Hernández said that an analysis was carried out with the health personnel of the different family doctor’s offices that did not participate in the weekend investigations, in order to assess the scope of their work in the community, and the reasons why there is a significant number of professionals who are not incorporated into health areas were analyzed.

Likewise, he pointed out that in Villa Clara there are negative states of opinion regarding the performance of social workers, professionals who are also required to participate directly in the tasks of care for the most vulnerable sectors. However, according to the official’s words, they are not even caring for the elderly and there are dissatisfactions even with the distribution of food prepared in the Family Care System, popularly known as SAF.

“The social workers of the popular councils from today will subordinate themselves to the area of ​​the corresponding polyclinic, and they will direct them, they will be sent by our cadres of the party that we have at the head of each health area. Today the work of social workers has been questioned and it has even come out in the states of opinion, “said Yudí Rodríguez.

There are not a few Cuban specialists and medical students who express fears of becoming ill with the new coronavirus COVID-19 in the midst of investigations conducted by the Ministry of Public Health, due to insufficient protection measures available in the country to doing such a risky job.