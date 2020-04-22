Royal Society to launch urgent probe into how Britain can ease its way out of its draconian lockdown

Royal Society scientists are launching an urgent investigation into how to end the UK’s draconian lockdown and get the country up and running again.

World-leading experts from the prestigious scientific academy will review how other nations have dealt with the pandemic to help come up with its strategy for Britain.

They will review the benefit of face masks, the dangers of letting children go back to school and whether the virus will wane in the warm summer months.

Analysis like this would normally take months, if not years. But the scientists will offer advice to the Government in a matter of weeks.

Plateauing infection rates and growing alarm about the economic consequences of lockdown has put pressure on ministers to start phasing out social restrictions.

But Dominic Raab, stepping in for Prime Minister Boris Johnson, last night declared the draconian curbs will stay for at least another three weeks.

The Royal Society has set up the Data Evaluation and Learning for Viral Epidemics (DELVE) multi-disciplinary group to come up with the exit strategy.

On its website, it said the investigation had ‘been discussed with and welcomed by Government’.

DELVE, made up of 14 leading experts from the country’s top universities, will give input to the Government through SAGE, its scientific advisory group for emergencies.

Founded in 1660 and made up of around 1,300 members, the Royal Society – the oldest scientific academy in the world – brings together luminaries of the scientific world.

The late Stephen Hawking and Sir John Sulston, who oversaw the human genome project, were former fellows. Sir Tim Berners-Lee, the inventor of the internet, is among its current fellows.

Prince Philip, Prince Charles, Princess Anne and nephew Prince William are among its royal fellows. The Queen is the society’s patron.

It comes after Dominic Raab – standing in for Boris Johnson who is recovering from COVID-19 – last night declared lockdown will stay for at least another three weeks.

The Foreign Secretary confirmed the public’s ‘efforts are starting to pay off’ but draconian curbs cannot yet be lifted after he chaired a meeting of the Cobra emergency committee.

In a sombre speech in Downing Street, Mr Raab said: ‘Overall, we still don’t have the infection rate down as far as we need to.

‘As in other countries we have issues with the virus spreading in some hospitals and in care homes and in sum, the very clear advice we have received is that any change to our social distancing measures now would risk a significant increase in the spread of the virus.

‘That would threaten a second peak of the virus and substantially increase the number of deaths.

‘It would undo the progress we have made to date and as a result would require an even longer period of the more restrictive social distancing measures.

‘So early relaxation would do more damage to the economy over a longer period and I want to be really clear about this.

‘The advice from SAGE is that relaxing any of the measures currently in place would risk damage to both public health and our economy.’

Mr Raab said when the government has met its criteria it will look to adjust the measures to make them ‘as effective as possible in protecting public health whilst allowing some economic and social activity to resume’.

‘But we will only do it when the evidence demonstrates that it is safe to do it,’ he said. It could involve relaxing measures in some areas while strengthening measures in other areas.’

Mr Raab insisted ‘there is light at the end of the tunnel’ but refused to set out a ‘definitive timeframe’ for easing the lockdown measures.

He said: ‘The Prime Minister said at the outset that it would take three months to come through the peak and I think that, broadly, is still the outline.

‘We can’t give a definitive timeframe, that would be to prejudge the evidence, that wouldn’t be a responsible thing to do.’

The Government is under massive pressure to set out an ‘exit strategy’ from the social distancing measures.

Its own watchdog warned GDP could plunge by a third and two million people lose their jobs.