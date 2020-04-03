Russians warned of the danger of simultaneous infection with influenza and coronavirus

In this case, the infected person will continue to spread the dangerous strain.

Oleg Batishchev, a Russian biophysicist, told Izvestia in an interview that double infection is indeed possible. He explained that influenza affects mainly the upper respiratory tract, and coronavirus affects the lower.

In this case, infection with the second pathogen will be more difficult with weakened immunity. In addition, Batishchev emphasized, if a person first became ill with the flu, and then with the coronavirus, then test systems may not detect CoVid-19.

The main danger is that a person will continue to be a carrier of a dangerous pathogen and will actively infect others, the publication notes.

Chinese scientists have described such a case in a 69-year-old patient with a high fever and dry cough. A high-precision PCR diagnostic method revealed type A influenza, and three tests for CoVid-19 showed a negative result. Further observations revealed that the man had two infections at once.

