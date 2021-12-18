Sadiq Khan warns that due to the Omicron spike, London may run out of police officers, firefighters, and NHS staff to cover shifts.

Sadiq Khan warns that due to the Omicron spike, London may run out of cops, firefighters, and NHS workers to cover shifts.

Sadiq Khan has warned that as the number of Omicron cases grows, London may run out of police officers, firefighters, and NHS workers to cover shifts.

As the new variant rips through the capital’s hospitals, Mayor Boris Johnson declared a “major incident” in London today.

It comes as the number of daily Omicron cases in the UK has increased by more than 10,000 in the last 24 hours.

Only 3,201 cases were reported yesterday, compared to a whopping 10,059 today.

To prevent infections and save Christmas, Brits have been urged to get their booster shots by booking online through the NHS portal or visiting a walk-in clinic.

The Sun is also urging readers to join the Jabs Army campaign to ensure a smooth and quick rollout.

Sadiq Khan, on the other hand, has expressed his “extreme concern” about staffing shortages in critical government services.

Due to the rapid rise in cases, he believes the variant will cause major problems in the NHS, fire service, and police.

According to the mayor’s office, declaring a major incident will allow authorities to collaborate and support one another in order to minimize service disruption and provide more time for booster shots.

“The surge in cases of the Omicron variant across our capital is extremely concerning,” Mr Khan said. “As a result of the threat of Covid-19 to our city, we are once again declaring a major incident.”

“The Omicron variant has quickly become dominant, with cases rapidly increasing and the number of Covid-19 patients in our hospitals on the rise once more.”

“While we are still learning about this variant, it is important that London’s key agencies work closely together to minimize the impact on our city, including helping to protect the vital vaccination program.”

“The rapid spread of Omicron across our city is of huge concern,” Georgia Gould, chair of London Councils, said.

“Local governments have stepped up and played a critical role in helping communities cope with the pandemic.”

“I’m sure they’ll keep trying, but we can’t do it alone.”

Last Christmas, the NHS faced a similar crisis, with London hospitals considering sending patients to Yorkshire as intensive care units reached 114% capacity.

Medics even considered erecting war-style triage tents in parking lots to treat those infected with the virus.

As Covid ripped through the capital and the South East of England, hospitals were on the verge of collapsing.