Sajid Javid, a pessimistic minister, warns that if travel test rules are relaxed, Britain could face another LOCKDOWN.

If travel test rules are relaxed, the gloomy Sajid Javid warns, Britain could face another LOCKDOWN.

Sajid Javid has warned that dismantling expensive and complicated travel rules increases the risk of another lockdown.

Before holiday checks were eased this week, the Health Secretary is said to have warned Boris Johnson, but he was overruled.

Because Omicron is now so widespread, pre-departure and PCR tests for arrivals in the UK are being phased out.

However, because the variant is so much milder, combined with Britain’s aggressive booster campaign, deaths and ICU admissions are still uncommon.

The changes were approved by the Cabinet sub-committee Covid O on Wednesday, and were well received by vacationers.

Mr Javid, on the other hand, was adamantly opposed to the relaxation, warning that it would jeopardize our ability to detect new variants.

“He said that by scrapping them, you increase the risk of having to shut down the entire economy,” a government source told The Times.

However, he lost the debate.”

“We have a decision, and he’s fully behind it,” a Mr Javid ally said.

This week, the Prime Minister effectively ruled out a return to full-fledged lockdown, declaring that he will not “shut down our country again.”

He wants to bring Britain “much closer to normality” as a result of the booster rollout and evidence that Omicron is much milder.

When the Plan B measures, such as working from home and wearing mandatory masks, are reviewed at the end of the month, Downing Street is becoming increasingly optimistic.

According to a senior government source, the Cabinet is united in wanting to remove the curbs, with the exception of Mr Javid, who is a “lone voice” against it.

“It’s understandable that he holds that opinion, given that he is constantly surrounded by hospitals and medics,” they said.

“However, no one else wants them to be extended while the data is on our side.”

Despite soldiers being deployed to relieve the strain on hospitals, business minister Paul Scully said today that the government “doesn’t see the need” for new measures.

He cited “encouraging” signs that the outbreak in London had passed its peak, as well as proof that Omicron is far milder than previous strains.

“2022 will be much brighter than 2021,” he predicted, citing the booster rollout as a factor in keeping society open.

Ministers are throwing everything they have at the booster program, which is being boosted by The Sun’s Jab’s Army campaign.

Covid infections are still at an all-time high, with 179,000 infections reported yesterday, a significant decrease from the previous few days.

A total of 200 troops have been dispatched to hospitals to help fill in for sick or isolated staff.

“Having the army working within our hospitals…,” he said on TalkRadio.

