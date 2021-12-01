Sajid Javid advises taking a Covid test before attending a Christmas party as an Omicron variant.

Sajid Javid advises taking a Covid test before attending a Christmas party.

He suggested that people take a lateral flow test.

Sajid Javid has urged people to take a lateral flow test before going to holiday parties this season.

“I would, I would,” the Health Secretary said when asked if the public should take a lateral flow test before attending gatherings this December.

The advice isn’t a formal recommendation, but if I were going to a large party.

“But, by the way, I would have done that even before we knew about this variant.”

“I would have done that because it is getting colder, darker, and we are spending more time indoors.”

“With the colder, darker days, there are probably more people indoors than before, so everyone can take sensible precautions.”

Mr Javid also stated that people should go about their Christmas preparations as usual.

“People should continue to act as they planned to act over the holidays.”

There’s no reason to change those plans, in my opinion.”

