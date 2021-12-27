Sajid Javid applauds booster adoption in the fight against Omicron, claiming that Covid restrictions “might not even be implemented in the new year.”

Sajid Javid applauds booster uptake in the fight against Omicron, claiming that Covid restrictions “might not even be implemented in the new year.”

The Health Secretary praised the booster uptake in the fight against the fast-spreading Omicron variant, so COVID restrictions may not be implemented in the new year.

According to reports, health officials met today with the Prime Minister and the Health Secretary and agreed to wait another week to see the vaccination program’s results.

It comes as a slew of studies show Omicron is milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and give people the best chance of surviving the pandemic, according to health officials.

The Health Secretary told Infosurhoy this afternoon, “Well, we look at the data on a daily basis.”

“We take the best advice from our scientists and the NHS, and we put it all together.”

The Health Secretary went on to say that, despite the growing uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, it is spreading quickly in England, accounting for 90% of all new infections.

“We believe that this Omicron variant is responsible for about 90% of cases in England right now.”

It just goes to show how quickly it’s spread.”

Mr Javid then urged British citizens to exercise caution and get their booster vaccines in order to protect their communities.

“Please be cautious, and as we move into the new year, we’ll see if any additional measures are required,” he said.

“While there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding this new variant, we do know that vaccination is our best line of defense.”

Thousands of Britons came out to get their vaccinations and booster shots over the holiday season.

On Christmas Day, more than 12,000 vaccinations were reported, including over 10,000 top-up doses, and 24,078 on Boxing Day, including 20,278 top-ups.

A total of 321,036 people have tested positive for the virus in the last three days.

A total of 113,628 cases were recorded on December 25, and 108,893 cases were recorded on December 26.

The majority of people in hospital with Covid are unvaccinated, according to Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

Mr Sajid also announced today that no new Covid restrictions would be implemented before January 1, allowing for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Millions of Britons breathed a sigh of relief when the Health Secretary confirmed they would be able to welcome in the New Year.

