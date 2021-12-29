Sajid Javid criticizes Welsh restrictions as parkrun events are canceled in Wales.

The free weekly 5k running events have been credited with assisting people in maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Sajid Javid has chastised the Welsh Government for banning outdoor gatherings of more than 50 people, which has resulted in the cancellation of parkrun events in Wales.

The free, weekly 5k running events are held all over the country and have been credited with assisting people in maintaining their health.

However, due to new Covid-19 restrictions in Wales, all runs have been canceled until the restrictions are lifted.

“Parkrun has helped so many people improve their health across the UK that I can’t see how restricting outdoor exercise in this way is justified or proportionate,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid tweeted in response to the decision.

The cancellation of parkrun events was also criticized by Newark MP Robert Jenrick, who described it as “madness.”

“It would be madness to stop parkrun in Wales or elsewhere again after working with councils to restart it in England this summer,” he tweeted.

It’s outside, and it’s obvious that it’s good for your health.”

After being canceled due to the pandemic, Parkrun events in Wales only resurfaced in August.

Parkrun said the measure would be “extremely disappointing to many Welsh parkrunners” in a statement posted on its website last week.

“We’d like to reassure you all that as soon as these restrictions are lifted, we’ll do everything we can to bring parkrun events back across Wales,” it said.

Despite the fact that some Welsh parkrun events regularly attract fewer than 50 people, parkrun has decided to cancel all of its planned runs because “it would only take a very small influx (at what is typically a very busy time of year) for them to exceed the limit,” according to the organization.

Concerns have been raised about the impact of prohibiting outdoor activities during the recent Omicron outbreak on public health.

In a joint statement, parkrun COO Tom Williams and Welsh Athletics CEO James Williams said, “Not only do outdoor environments present an incredibly low risk of virus transmission, but increasing physical activity and health is one of the most important tools for overcoming Covid-19.”

The Welsh Government has been petitioned to remove the limit on outdoor gatherings so that community events like parkrun can continue.

The ban does not apply to junior parkrun events in Wales, which will continue to take place.

Parkrun events in the United Kingdom, Scotland, and Northern Ireland will be unaffected.

Wales Covid rules: Sajid Javid criticises Welsh restrictions as parkrun events cancelled