Sajid Javid explains why British citizens can freely celebrate New Year’s Eve because Omicron is a MILDER strain, according to him.

Sajid Javid explains why British citizens are free to celebrate New Year’s Eve without restrictions, claiming that Omicron is a MILDER strain.

The health minister announced this afternoon that Britons will now be able to celebrate New Year’s Eve without restrictions, and here’s why.

According to a group representing NHS trusts in England, covid admissions to hospitals are increasing, but not “rapidly.”

Despite no reports of large numbers of patients requiring ventilators like during the previous winter peak, health officials have said it is “still far too early” to dismiss concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant.

According to NHS Providers chief executive Chris Hopson, staff absences are putting so much pressure on the system that “even relatively small numbers of extra Covid cases may bring difficult decisions on prioritization and staff redeployment.”

In a worst-case scenario, as many as 40% of London’s NHS workforce could be absent, with Covid-19 a major factor, medical leaders have expressed fears that “something is going to have to give,” according to one modeller.

Omicron is milder than other strains, according to a slew of studies, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster jabs protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic. The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting the necessary extra vaccines into the hands of Brits, avoiding the need for any new restrictions.

It comes as health minister Sajid Javid announced that New Year’s Eve celebrations in England will be unrestricted following a review of the latest Christmas virus data by Downing Street.

“Of course, we look at the data on a daily basis, and that hasn’t changed over the Christmas period,” he said this afternoon, “but there will be no further measures before the New Year.”

“We won’t be taking any additional measures, but people should be cautious as we approach New Year’s celebrations, and if possible, take a lateral flow test, celebrate outside if possible, and have some ventilation indoors.”

“Please be cautious, and once we get into the New Year, we’ll see if we need to take any additional measures, but nothing else until then at least.”

“Trust leaders are watching their current hospital admissions data very closely,” the NHS Providers chief executive said in a statement.

“According to chief executives I spoke with this morning, admissions are increasing, but not rapidly.

“What’s particularly fascinating is how many CEOs are discussing the number of asymptomatic patients who are admitted to hospitals for other reasons and then test positive for Covid.”

“As a result, we must exercise caution when…

