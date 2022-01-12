Sajid Javid is being urged by the Royal College of Midwives to postpone mandatory Covid vaccinations for NHS workers.

RCM is concerned that maternity services, which are already suffering from chronic understaffing, will collapse as a result of additional staff departures at a time when units are already under enormous strain.

Fearing a “catastrophic impact” on maternity services, the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) has called for an immediate halt to Government plans for mandatory Covid vaccination of NHS staff in England.

All patient-facing NHS staff must be fully vaccinated by April 1 unless they are exempt, or they risk losing their jobs, according to regulations implemented late last year.

To comply, employees who are currently unvaccinated must have received their first dose by February 3.

Maternity services are already suffering from chronic understaffing, with a shortage of around 2,000 midwives estimated.

The pandemic’s impact has exacerbated these shortages, with employees calling in sick, isolating themselves, or simply burning out as a result of the stress.

The RCM is concerned that requiring mandatory vaccinations and the resulting loss of unvaccinated workers will put maternity services and the wider NHS in jeopardy.

Last month, a senior health official warned that 40 midwives at one hospital trust in England refused to be vaccinated, raising fears that the maternity unit would have to close.

The trust was not named by Chris Hopson, the chief executive of NHS Providers.

However, he warned that the hospital’s maternity unit is “one representative example” of potential closures due to the government’s decision.

“Since the arrival of the Covid-19 vaccine, the RCM has been urging its eligible midwife and maternity support worker members to get the vaccine to protect themselves, their families, and the women and families they care for,” said Gill Walton, chief executive of the RCM.

We believe it is the right thing to do and that it is supported by science.

“However, we do not believe that mandatory vaccination is the best approach and have actively opposed the proposal.”

Vaccination rates in the NHS are high and rising, and rather than using the hammer blow of mandating vaccination, we should use discussion, persuasion, and education to increase vaccination among NHS employees.

“I urge the Secretary of Health to reconsider his decision and postpone implementation.”

Maternity workers have fought to keep services open and provide throughout the pandemic.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Royal College of Midwives calls on Sajid Javid to delay compulsory Covid jabs for NHS staff