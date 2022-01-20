Sajid Javid makes a surprise announcement – watch LIVE as the Health Secretary announces that work from home, masks, and vaccine passports are all being phased out.

It’s D-Day for Boris Johnson, who was subjected to a bruising PMQs grilling while facing letters of no confidence from his own MPs.

Mr Johnson was grilled on the lockdown party crisis and whether he thought a Prime Minister should resign if they misled Parliament during another tense PMQs session this afternoon against Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer.

MP Christian Wakeford defected from the Conservatives to Labour, offering a blistering resignation in which he described Mr Johnson’s recent behavior as “disgraceful.” Mr Johnson was also dealt a significant blow less than 30 minutes before PMQs.

Several other newly elected Conservative MPs, many from the northern ‘Red Wall’ constituencies that famously switched from Labour to Conservative in 2019, have threatened to call a no-confidence vote this afternoon.

The ‘Pork Pie Plot,’ which aims to depose the Prime Minister, requires at least 54 Conservative MPs to turn against him by submitting letters expressing their lack of confidence in his leadership.

Plan B restrictions are being lifted, according to the health secretary.

We’ll go back to Plan A, which we can “all be proud of.”

He says it’s a reminder of what can be accomplished when people work together.

This evening, Sajid Javid will lead a press conference from Downing Street.

The health secretary will hold a press conference at 5 p.m. to announce England’s return to restriction-free living next week.

Unless they are medically exempt, everyone in shops, museums, and public transportation in England must wear a face covering until January 26.

Following a vote in parliament, Boris Johnson announced the Plan B measures in December 2021.

All but essential employees were asked to work remotely under Plan B, just as they did between March 2020 and last July’s Independence Day.

Before entering any “high-risk setting,” such as crowded areas or some workplaces, people are advised to take lateral flow tests (LFTs).

Vaccine passports have also been made available for large events such as football matches and nightclubs.

At the moment, fully vaccinated is defined as two jabs rather than three, and a negative lateral flow test will also be considered.

To combat the rising tide of Omicron, shops and public transportation have been required to wear mandatory face masks since November 30, 2021.

Boris added that he was “proud” of the work his No 10 staff had done to combat the pandemic.

“Throughout the pandemic, people from all levels of government…,” he said.

