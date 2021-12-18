Sajid Javid reveals ten Omicron patients in UK hospitals out of 3,000 cases, urging Brits to get boosters.

Sajid Javid said today that ten people in England’s hospitals have tested positive for the Omicron variant.

The announcement came as the health secretary launched a “new national mission” to recruit a million boosters every day.

He warned that the new Covid variant is spreading at an “amazing rate,” doubling every two to three days.

In England, there have been around 3,000 confirmed cases of Omicron.

It already accounts for 40% of new cases in London, according to Mr Javid, and will soon become the dominant strain in the UK.

Two vaccines “don’t work” against the new strain, but “three do,” according to the health secretary, who urged Britons to get their booster shots.

But he couldn’t say whether any of the new Covid strain’s patients are seriously ill.

He also didn’t say whether or not catching Omicron was the reason for their stay in the hospital.

Mr Javid did confirm that no deaths have occurred as a result of it.

And, he added, even if Omicron turns out to be milder, it could still result in a spike in hospitalizations due to its infectious nature.

“We’re facing a tidal wave of infection,” he said, “and it’s once again a race between the vaccine and the virus.”