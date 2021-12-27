Sajid Javid reveals that the Omicron strain accounts for 90% of Covid cases across the country as he advises Brits to get booster shots.

Sajid Javid reveals that the Omicron strain accounts for 90% of Covid cases in the UK, and advises Brits to get booster shots.

The Omicron strain is responsible for 90% of Covid cases in the country, according to the Health Secretary.

Sajid Javid told Infosurhoy that the most recent data showed that nearly all cases in England were the new variant.

It comes as a slew of studies show Omicron is milder than other strains, with the first official UK report revealing a 50 to 70% lower risk of hospitalization than Delta.

Health officials have repeatedly stated that Covid booster shots protect against Omicron and provide the best chance of surviving the pandemic.

The Sun’s Jabs Army campaign is assisting in getting vital extra vaccines into the hands of Brits, preventing the need for any new restrictions.

The Health Secretary told Infosurhoy this afternoon, “Well, we look at the data on a daily basis.”

“We take the best advice from our scientists and the NHS, and we put it all together.”

“While there is some uncertainty surrounding this variant, it is rapidly expanding.”

“We believe this Omicron variant is responsible for 90% of cases in England right now.”

It just goes to show how quickly it’s spread.”

The number of Covid patients admitted in England increased by 74% in the last week, with 1,281 more being admitted on December 25.

The majority of people in hospital with Covid are unvaccinated, according to Health Secretary Sajid Javid.

He stated that no new measures would be implemented, but that people should remain cautious and conduct lateral flow tests before attending events or parties.

“No additional measures will be taken until the new year.”

“No further action will be taken.”

Of course, as we approach New Year’s celebrations, people should be cautious,” Javid said.

Mr Sajid also announced today that no new Covid restrictions will be implemented before January 1, saving the New Year’s Eve celebrations.

Millions of Britons breathed a sigh of relief when the Health Secretary confirmed they would be able to ring in the New Year with friends and family.

Mr Javid, on the other hand, urged Brits to exercise caution and get their booster shots in order to protect their communities.

“While there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding this new variant, we do know that vaccination is our best defense,” he said.

Other Covid-19 updates include:

Thousands of Britons visited the clinic over the holidays to get their vaccines and booster shots.

On Christmas Day, more than 12,000 vaccinations were reported, including over 10,000 top-up doses, and 24,078 on Boxing Day, including 20,278 top-ups.

