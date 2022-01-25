Sajid Javid says plans for mandatory Covid vaccinations for NHS workers are ‘under review.’

The Health Secretary is “reflecting” on the policy, which could result in the dismissal of thousands of unjabbed employees as early as next week.

Mr Javid told MPs yesterday that getting the Covid vaccination was still a “professional duty” for NHS workers.

Currently, one out of every 20 workers has not received their first vaccine, putting 77,000 workers at risk of being redeployed or losing their jobs.

Mr. Javid, on the other hand, believes the final figure will be much lower.

He predicted that the policy, which requires health workers to get two shots by April, would affect less than 1% of the population.

He did, however, soften his stance on the February 3 deadline for the first jab, implying that it could now be postponed.

“The entire principle is about patient safety,” Mr Javid said.

“That was the guiding principle when we made this decision, and we weighed it.”

He claimed that the most common variant at the time was Delta, but that Omicron, which is “intrinsically less severe,” is now the most common.

“I think it’s important that we reflect on all of this and keep all Covid policies under proper review because Omicron is different from Delta,” he added.

In England, MPs from all parties, as well as leading doctors, have spoken out against mandatory vaccinations for health workers.

Many fear it will result in a staffing crisis at a time when the NHS is already under strain.

Mandatory shots are “utterly illiberal, utterly wrong, and a threat to our freedoms,” according to Lib Dem MP Tim Farron.