Sales of sex dolls soar during coronavirus lockdown as sad singletons crave ‘human’ touch – Latest News

Australian Ryan James told Yahoo News that he had seen a massive interest in his company’s array of “companion dolls or love dolls”.

With lockdown stopping people from socialising or dating in a traditional sense, makers of the life like vessels from across the world have seen a surge in enquiries and orders.

With people at home with nowhere to go, it seems some have found a way to fulfil their carnal desires without breaking social distancing rules

“What we’ve seen in recent months is definitely an increase in our website clicks. And also inquiries, there’s been tonnes of emails to look at.

Sales of sex dolls have soared during the coronavirus crisis, with frustrated singletons forking out thousands for the high-tech ‘love aids’.

He said: “We have definitely seen a jump in sales in recent months of our dolls.

He added that people are willingly paying £1,600 – £2,100 per doll, and that the company has had to stockpile the lusty mannequins after the gloal crisis caused a delay in their arrival from Chinese factories.

“The past eight weeks tracking, we’ve seen a 35 per cent increase in web volume.”

He said: “I believe it’s because people have less opportunity to socialise at the moment with restrictions in place and it’s kind of causing a bit of frustration with people.

Ryan, boss of Aussie adult retailer Southern Treasures, added he thinks it is a mixture of boredom and isolation that has fuelled sales.

Yahoo reports that there has been a similar spike in the US market, with sex store Adam and Eve seeing a 30 per cent increase in online sales in March and April.

“While it’s not the same thing to own a doll, those that are single or might be having trouble with relationships or obtaining a partner, it’s just something to provide a bit of comfort, I guess.”

Another sex doll maker, Sex Doll Genie, told Forbes it experienced almost a 50 per cent jump in demand during the US lockdown.

The coronavirus pandemic has forced swathes of the global population to cut off contact with the outside world since the disease first broke out in Wuhan, China, at the end of last year.

Last month, doll supplier Silicone Lovers told Daily Star Online of the rave reviews its products are getting from customers in isolation.

It led to a surge is sales of sex dolls with millions of singletons seeking action and couples looking to experiment.