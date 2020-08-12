Sam Fender launches ‘world first’ socially-distanced gig for thousands of fans – Latest News

Fans of the Hypersonic Missiles hitmaker flocked to the Virgin Money Unity Arena, Newcastle, to hear their favourite hits live but had a unique concert experience.

The Geordie musician, 26, performed his hits to an audience of 2,500 fans at what promoters claim to be the “world’s first” socially-distanced concert.

Geordie singer Sam Fender took to the stage in Newcastle on Tuesday, kicking off the first UK gig since the coronavirus lockdown eased with fans packed into pens

Sam Fender made music history on Tuesday evening as he fronted what is claimed to be the first music gig since the UK went into lockdown – with Brits forced to socially distance.

Promoters for the event had the idea of music lovers to be in gated pens at the music venue while enjoying the performance from raised platforms.

Due to government guidelines, Brits are to distance themselves by two meters in a bid to contain the coronavirus.

Despite the set-up being different to normal concerts, fans praised promoters for the idea which was worlds away from the standard mosh pits.

While walking around the area to order food and drink, concert-goers were encouraged to wear face masks.

“Very civilised. Seems to work. 600 pens with 5 family/friends per pen. Sensible loo/bar/food arrangements. It’s the future! And least for the foreseeable…”

Taking to Twitter, fans couldn’t praise the event enough, with one saying: “Sam Fender live in Newcastle tonight – the first socially distanced large scale concert.

A second went on to say: “Ngl I think the fact in the future I can say to my kids and grandkids that I went to the first-ever social distance concert in a pandemic is pretty cool and the fact it was my fav @samfendermusic makes it even better.”

While a third added: “First gig since before lockdown, watching Sam Fender from our own little viewing platform. Thank you for making it happen @VMUnityArena”

Praising the promoters, one concert-goer tweeted: “Sam Fender in Newcastle tonight. It all looks very strange but fair play to the organisers for finding a way to get live music out there again.”

Helen Page, group brand and marketing director at Virgin Money said: “We are delighted to play a part in bringing back live music events as we start to emerge from lockdown.”

While record-label exec Kieron Donoghue tweeted: “The UK’s first socially distanced gig is happening now in Newcastle with @samfendermusic headlining, and where attendees have their own private viewing area with 2m of space between them.”