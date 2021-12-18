Sat Bains’ vegetarian Christmas dinner recipe features celeriac and truffle as the main ingredients.

Sat Bains, a Nottingham chef, is no stranger to vegetarian and vegan cuisine, despite being a meat eater.

He mentions roast mallard and slow-cooked venison haunch studded with garlic and perfumed with juniper at his two-Michelin-star restaurant Sat Bains, but opts for a whole roast celeriac as a turkey substitute.

They’re a winter vegetable that’s currently in season and costs less than £1.50 per kilo.

Bains explains, “The truffle is where you spend the money.”

The price of 30 grams of English autumn truffles is around £30.

“Celeriac can become pretty special,” he says.

It works well as a pot roast because it caramelizes slowly.

You cook it with a lot of butter and stock, and you bast it as you go, just like a turkey.

“To give it a Christmassy edge, I’d use pine, thyme, sea salt, and juniper berries.”

Finally, you could cover it with piles of fresh truffle because you saved so much money by not buying meat or fish.

Isn’t it true that you’re in desperate need of some pampering?”

According to Bains, it’s important to balance celeriac’s “earthiness,” but the vegetable can do so on its own.

“Shave slices from the top of the celeriac before cooking, or take them from another celeriac and pickle them.”

Allow them to soak overnight in mirin and soy sauce before using them to dress the main dish – it creates a centerpiece.

It’s like the skin of a bird, with the roasted vegetable’s heady sweetness and the vinegary, pickled flavors on top.

“It’s a simple dish to prepare.

It goes well with green vegetables, shallots, and creamy mash because it has all of those textures.

I like to dust my mash with semolina, a trick I learned from Yotam Ottolenghi, so that it has a crust to balance out the softness.”

On Christmas Day, Bains suggests serving fresh nutmeg-spiked spinach with pot roast parsnips and carrots.

He also recommends bringing a few bottles of Burgundy.

