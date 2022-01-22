Sauchiehall Street in Glasgow should be ‘at the top of the priority list’ in the city’s recovery.

Cllr Angus Millar, who co-chairs a city centre task force, wants to see a masterplan that considers a variety of uses, including more housing on the historic street.

Marks and Spencer announced plans to close its store, which has been open since 1935, earlier this week, adding to the decline of a once-vibrant neighborhood.

In recent years, a number of major retailers have left the street, and fires at the Glasgow School of Art and the Victoria nightclub have also contributed to its demise.

In talks with the Scottish Government, Cllr Angus Millar, who co-chairs a city centre task force set up to help reopen the economy following the lockdown, said he has emphasized the importance of Glasgow’s success to Scotland.

He believes that a master plan is needed to revitalize the troubled street while also taking into account the changing uses of city centers.

“Not only are there vacant buildings, but there are also vacant sites.”

What I really want to see is the city council collaborating with the government and the private sector to promote uses in a master planned manner.

“I certainly want Sauchiehall Street to be a vibrant thoroughfare in the city center, a much more pleasant place to walk and spend time,” says the mayor.

He thinks a better mix of uses, including more residential, is needed.

“I want Sauchiehall Street to be a place where people live, not just shops and the nightlife.”

The closure of Marks and Spencer is “concerning,” but the councillor added that retail has “been on a trend for some years.”

“The pandemic has hastened this deterioration.”

The taskforce, which included Stuart Patrick, the chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce, as a co-chair, developed a recovery plan for the years 2022 to 2024.

The main goals are to increase activity, footfall, and business development opportunities, as well as to improve the city center so that people want to work, live, visit, study, and invest.

Glasgow’s small city center population has contributed to the city’s status as “one of the worst hit in the UK.”

The return of workers to offices will be critical to recovery, as it will increase weekday and after-work foot traffic, which is critical for cafes, bars, and restaurants.

