‘Save the economy’ Hundreds of people gather at anti-lockdown protest in Ireland – Latest News

Another sign being held up reads: “Save the economy”.

In the clip, shared on Twitter, protesters wave signs with slogans like “fear promotes fear think for yourself”, “fear is the virus”, and even “paedophilia is the virus”.

Hundreds of people attend a lockdown protest in Dublin city centre on Saturday as shown in a video shared on Twitter by Irish musician Jim Corr from folk group The Corrs

Irish musician Jim Corr shared the footage on Twitter – where it has since been viewed more than 790,000 times.

A video shows hundreds of people waving placards attending an anti-lockdown and anti-face mask protest in Dublin on Saturday.

The camera then pans around to give a wide view of the demonstration at Custom House Quay in the city centre, where people are clapping and cheering and waving Irish flags.

Even former X Factor stars Jedward got in on the row, with the twins branding Corr “idiotic” for supporting the rally.

But the protest has stoked divisions, with many people supporting the lockdown which they claim is saving lives and other people strongly opposed to what they say is an attack on personal freedom.

“Great turn out at the protest in Dublin,” he said in the caption.

In responses, The Corrs guitarist hit back: “Shut up you fools and grow a brain between you.”

In a furious Twitter post, they wrote: “G’wan leave the whole country ‘breathless’ from Covid because of your idiotic behaviour @Jimcorrsays.”

The protest was organised by Health Freedom Ireland, with the aid of Yellow Vest Ireland.

Four people were arrested during the largely-peaceful protest on Saturday afternoon, Dublin Live reports.

The Republic of Ireland still has some lockdown measures in force, in the hope they will curb the number of coronavirus cases.