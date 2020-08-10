Schoolchildren wear face masks as they play in screened coronavirus-secure boxes – Latest News

And pupils have their temperature checked as they arrive for school in Bangkok, Thailand.

The school has installed protective social-distancing screens to make sure they keep sufficient space between them during the day.

School kids are required to wear face masks and have their temperature checked before they start playing with others at this specially designed Covid-19 secure nursery

Students have see-through boxes over their desk so they are almost fully self contained.

Kids at a primary school are being forced to wear face masks and play in specially designed socially-distanced boxes to beat coronavirus.

And special markers on the floor show what the right distance is for kids to keep.

Classrooms and lunch areas have had the Covid-19 secure makeover as teachers install soap and sinks outside each room.

The school, in Wat Klong They, was forced to shut at the peak of the pandemic.

And more see-through containers are erected to give the children somewhere safe to play.

Now reopened, pupils are required to cover their faces and routinely clean their hands.

It comes as some schools in the UK make face-masks part of pupils’ uniforms – despite the Government insisting it is not necessary.

Since reopening the school has reported zero cases of Covid-19.

Although Thailand is now allowing schools throughout the country to further relax safety measures, and this one has chosen to continue strict social distancing to ensure the safety of their students and teachers.

But the Children’s Commissioner, Anne Longfield said she “would not rule out” pupils wearing face masks in the future if it gives people confidence.

It is already compulsory to wear a face mask on public transport, in a supermarket, in shopping centres, banks, coffee shops, museums, galleries, cinemas and places of worship in England.

Schools however have been excluded from the list as Government police leaves it up to individual heads to decide on face coverings.

Holmes Chapel Comprehensive in Cheshire is among a handful of schools to insist on school kids wearing masks.