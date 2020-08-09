Schoolkids ‘could go back on a one-week-in one-week-off rota if virus spikes again’ – Latest News

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, has been adamant that children will be back in classes come September as there have been growing concerns an entire generation of children are being failed by the education system as schools have had their doors shut since March.

Reopening schools has been seen as a key element of getting life somewhat back to normal and help move along the economy following months of lockdown.

Parents could be forced to teach their kids on alternate weeks as school chiefs are drafting drastic one week on, one week off contingency plans to get children back in classrooms from next month amid concerns of a second wave of coronavirus.

Mr Barton told The Telegraph: “If you want to limit the number of children on site or travelling to and from school, a big part of that is using rotas and the obvious way to do it is ‘week on-week off’.”

But Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, has blasted the government for failing to come up with a back up plan should a second wave of the deadly Covid-19 virus force classes to close – so has proposed something himself.

He added: “In the absence of clear guidance from the Government, leaders are making their own contingency plans”.

Mr Barton continued: “The majority of leadership teams will be thinking about different scenarios and how they can get some children to school.”

While getting kids back in school is seen as vital to reinvigorating the economy as it will allow parents to return to work after months of working from home and home-schooling children themselves.

School Unions have also been reluctant to allow staff to return to classes – even through reports have suggested the gap between wide and poor is being reached further open the longer classrooms remain closed.

The Prime Minister has declared it is a “moral duty” to have children back at school and has signalled it is now being considered by the government as a “national priority”.

A lack of office workers is believed to be having a detrimental impact on the economy as cafes, restaurants, shops and pubs have noted a downturn in custom as workers stay at home.

He declared on Sunday: “The economy relies on children going back to school. Teachers need to accept the fact that children now must be back at school.

While former Conservative Party leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith stressed the urgency of getting kids back in schools.

“Teachers should take that as an absolute imperative, not look for reasons why they can’t reopen fully. It is high time that the unions got on with it. The people being damaged are children and their prospects.”