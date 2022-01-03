Schools will ‘combine classes to deal with Covid’s lack of staff,’ according to Boris Johnson’s announcement.

Even if they only have a COLD, a top doctor advised BRITS to self-isolate.

It’s a move that would wreak havoc on the economy and the NHS, which is already short-staffed.

As the number of hospitalizations rises, over a million frontline workers are currently stranded at home for seven days or more.

Sir Frank, Chris Whitty’s Welsh counterpart, told Times Radio that if they have “a cold, or symptoms of a cold, runny nose, cough, or are sneezing,” they should self-isolate to avoid spreading the virus.

Meanwhile, due to Covid staff shortages, teachers have been instructed to combine classes.

As ministers consider whether or not to homeschool their children, this could mean a return to homeschooling.

Headteachers have been told to fill in with support staff, and class merging and a return to online learning are also on the table.

Andrew Bridgen, a Conservative MP, has stated that steps should be taken to assist people in returning to work as soon as possible.

“If you can provide two negative lateral flow tests on consecutive days, the isolation period for the fully vaccinated should be reduced to five days,” he said.

“Priority should be given to essential workers, such as those in the NHS, law enforcement, and truck drivers.”

“It’s better for everyone if they can get back to work sooner rather than later if they have a negative test.”

In the meantime, ministers are confident that no additional Covid restrictions are required to combat the new Omicron wave.

This week, No10 is expected to review current restrictions, but no changes are expected.

Hospitalizations are not crippling the NHS, according to Health Minister Ed Agar, who expects them to rise, but revealed that only 789 people are on ventilators.

“I’m not seeing anything in the data right in front of me in the immediate situation that suggests the need for additional restrictions,” he said.

With a sweeping lockdown and draconian restrictions, the country is racing to control one of the worst outbreaks in a single city since the pandemic began.

To combat the rising tide of Covid infections, the 13 million residents of the northern city of Xian have been prohibited from leaving their homes, even for essential purposes such as buying food.

China has made it clear that it will not tolerate Covid, with reports of residents being sent to quarantine camps in the middle of the night.

