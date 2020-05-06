Science and Health | WHO warns of alternative medicine risks for Covid-19

The World Health Organization warned that the use of traditional and alternative medicine it must be analyzed to determine its effectiveness to fight the coronavirus.

The organization assured that people from the African continent are using medicinal plants like Artemis annua as a possible treatment, but it should be analyzed for side effects.

WHO is working with research institutions to select traditional medicine products and test their clinical efficacy for treatment against COVID-19; in addition, in coordination with other countries, explores the role of traditional medicine in virus detection.

The agency asserted that there is a danger of false information on social networks on the activity of certain remedies.

He added that many plants and substances that do not meet the efficacy and quality requirements can put people at risk, giving a false sense of security and forgetting hygiene and distancing measures.

