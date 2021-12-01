Scientists claim that the first signs show booster shots are effective against the Omicron variant.

Scientists claim they have found preliminary evidence that booster jabs are effective against the Omicron variant.

Scientists are working around the clock to figure out how dangerous Omicron is, and more information is expected in the coming days.

People who have had their booster shots and been double-vaccinated with the PfizerBioNTech vaccine in the last six months, however, will be protected, according to Israeli experts.

Initial indications suggest that vaccines will protect people from severe infections, according to Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz.

“There is already room for optimism, and there are initial indications that those who are vaccinated with a vaccine that is still valid or with a booster will also be protected from this variant,” Mr Horowitz told reporters, without citing any specific scientific data or report.

According to Dailymail.com, Israel’s Channel 12 news reported hours after Mr Horowitz’s comments that Omicron is only 30% more infectious than the Delta variant.

The channel also claimed that Omicron vaccines were 90% effective, but Israeli health officials have yet to confirm this.

Israel has been boosting its adult population since the summer months, so there is a lot of data to compare when it comes to determining how effective vaccines are against Omicron and other strains.

This week, the UK government expanded its booster campaign to include all adults.

You can book through the national booking system or go to a walk-in center if you’re 40 or older.

If you’re between the ages of 18 and 39, you’ll have to wait for your vaccine invitation from the NHS.

People should ‘not freak out’ over the variant, according to BioNTech’s co-founder, and should continue to come forward for their vaccines in order to stay protected.

Dr. Ugur Sahin did admit, however, that the variant will likely cause more breakthrough infections than Delta.

“Don’t panic; the plan is still the same: accelerate the administration of a third booster shot,” he said.

If someone who has been double vaccinated or boosted is infected with Omicron, their immune systems will ‘neutralize’ it, he explained.

Boosters provide over 90% protection against symptomatic Covid-19 in adults over 50, according to studies.

Omicron’s ability to evade a second layer of protection, according to Dr. Sahin, is highly unlikely.

“If a virus achieves immune escape, it does so against antibodies,” he explained, “but there is a second level of…

