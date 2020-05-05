Scientists create a rapid swab test for coronavirus that gives results in as little as 20 MINUTES

Scientists have created a portable machine that can analyse coronavirus swabs and give results in as a little as 20 minutes.

The kit, developed by experts at the University of South Wales, costs less than £100 to manufacture and is currently being evaluated.

It works by analysing a nasal swab for traces of the virus’ DNA, known as a PCR test. It is not an antibody test, which look for signs of past infection.

Britain is still conducting only 20,000 tests a day – despite time quickly running out to meet the Government’s pledge of 100,000 a day.

Department of Health figures released this afternoon show 19,316 COVID-19 tests were carried out yesterday.

It means more than 500,000 tests have now been conducted since Britain began swabbing suspected cases in January.

This equates to around 380,000 people – because often patients need more than one test to confirm they are infected.

Data shows the UK has carried out 5.54 tests for every 1,000 people, which is fewer than Turkey (7.14).

It is also 20 times lower than Iceland, which is swabbing around 124 people out of every 1,000 – the highest rate in the world.

The University of South Wales test could help the UK analyse more samples and give results quicker, if they are rolled out at hospitals across Britain.

It would cut the need to send samples to one of the centralised laboratories run by Public Health England or ones set-up in 40 NHS hospitals, which can take several days for results to be processed.

The test and device are being evaluated by Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board and could be in use at its care homes within weeks.

The test is said to use different chemicals to the current accredited test, allowing the university to avoid bottlenecks in the global supply chain.

Shortages of trained staff, swabs and chemicals are thought to be to blame for the UK’s meagre testing programme – as well as the Government’s slow response to the crisis.

However, it is not yet clear which chemicals the machine relies on to analyse swabs. MailOnline has asked the university for clarification.

The machine is based on work previously developed for the diagnosis of urinary tract infections four years ago.

Dr Jeroen Nieuwland, who helped create the kit, said: ‘We have been developing our diagnostic testing platform for the last few years.

‘So we know it works well for other infections. So our work has enabled us to quickly switch it to detect the underlying virus for COVID-19.

‘It is really pleasing to be able to support our frontline health workers, to help detect if they have the virus.’

He added that it would therefore help to ‘either prevent further spread’, or allow staff to return to work sooner.

Colleague Dr Emma Hayhurst said: ‘The really exciting thing is the potential for this technology to be used even wider than with health care workers.’

She added that the test ‘could be used to ramp up large-scale community testing, running potentially hundreds of samples a day in our lab alone’.

‘Crucially it is an affordable device which is simple to use, which should hopefully open up the options available for its use.’

Health bosses have just ten days to increase the number of daily swabs five-fold, if they are to achieve their 100,000-a-day pledge.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock pledged that the UK would carry out the six-figure amount each day earlier this month.

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove yesterday insisted Number 10 was ‘on course’ to reach the ambitious target.

He said laboratory capacity has been ramped up to cater for around 38,000 tests a day, with dozens of private labs offering their services.

But with little more than half this number actually being tested, Mr Gove said it is crucial that capacity is used to its full extent.

It comes after a Nobel Prize-winning economist said the Government should offer a £1billion prize to any lab that can process 10million coronavirus tests a day.

Paul Romer, a professor at New York University, said the huge sum would light a fire under university and private labs to rapidly scale up their swabbing capacity.

Several private labs – which have the capacity to conduct thousands of tests a day – have said their offers to help the Government have fallen on deaf ears.