Scientists have discovered how the Delta variant in one part of the world’mutated itself into extinction.’

The Covid variant has given birth to a number of “children” – scientifically known as lineages – with similar traits.

It is the most common coronavirus in the world, and it was first suspected of causing havoc in India in late 2020.

Delta had already proven to be far more contagious than the virus’s original “Wuhan” strain.

Other Delta variants have been found to cause fewer symptoms, to carry immune-evading mutations, and to spread even faster.

According to experts in Japan, where the virus has slowed, it may have mutated too much and “self-destructed.”

Covid cases peaked around 23,000 per day in August in the East-Asian nation, which saw its largest wave in late summer.

However, the wave came to a halt and has nearly died out, with only 140 cases reported per day.

On Monday, only six new cases were reported in Tokyo, the world’s largest city with a population of 40 million people.

The sudden decline in coronavirus, according to a team in Japan, is due to Delta mutating to ensure its demise.

As a virus replicates, its genes experience random “copying errors,” resulting in changes in the virus’s makeup over time.

The mutations may increase the virus’s ability to spread, evade immunity, or cause serious disease.

Experts say that these mutations can occasionally lead to “evolutionary dead ends.”

The Delta virus’s error-correcting enzyme, nsp14, was studied by researchers from Japan’s National Institute of Genetics in Mishima.

They discovered many genetic changes here, followed by a halt in the evolution process.

The virus struggled to repair the errors and continue spreading, according to Ituro Inoue, a genetics professor at the institute.

According to The Japan Times, it eventually caused “self-destruction.”

Prof Inoue stated, “We were literally shocked to see the findings.”

“In Japan, the Delta variant was highly transmissible, preventing the spread of other variants.

“However, as the mutations accumulated, we believe it eventually became a faulty virus that was unable to replicate itself.”

“Given that the number of cases hasn’t been increasing, we believe it went extinct naturally at some point during these mutations.”

If Delta were “alive and well,” Prof Inoue said the virus would continue to spread.

Dr. Simon Clarke, Head of the Division of Biomedical Sciences and Biomedical Engineering at the University of Reading, described Delta’s demise metaphorically.

“The virus accumulates too many mutations and thus ceases to replicate,” he told The Sun.

“A virus like that just dies out when you get it….

