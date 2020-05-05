Scientists have identified an unexpected cause of obesity – Health

According to MedikForum, scientists at the University of Laval have found that the amount of calcium the body receives can be crucial when it comes to body weight — weight loss or obesity. A large-scale study conducted by specialists from Canada revealed an interesting pattern: it turned out that women who were deficient in this microelement were prone to have excess body fat.

Researchers have determined that the human brain is sensitive to calcium levels: with a lack of minerals, neurons give signals that encourage them to consume more food to replenish important micronutrient stores. Thus, weight can increase, the concentration of cholesterol in the blood rises, the risk of metabolic, cardiac disorders increases.