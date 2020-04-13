Scientists in China have identified a coronavirus attack mechanism

Chengdu, China

April 12, 2020, 14:53 – REGNUM The mechanism of the attack of SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus by human erythrocytes was detected by Chinese scientists from Sichuan University of Science and Technology and Yibin University. They published the results of their research in the journal ChemRxiv.

Researchers have determined that coronavirus attacks red blood cells by binding to hemoglobin molecules, which, in turn, can reversibly bind to oxygen. It is known that it is hemoglobin that transports oxygen from the lungs to the tissues of the body.

Scientists have found that a number of viral proteins penetrate the red blood cells, displacing iron from their porphyrin nuclei, which binds oxygen molecules. This deprives red blood cells of the ability to transport oxygen.

This exposure to the virus leads to an increase in lung inflammatory processes, hypoxemia, multiple organ oxygen deficiency and the development of acute respiratory distress symptom (ARDS). This also explains the features in patients with COVID-19 who are asymptomatic of the appearance of frosted glass symptoms in the lungs, when the transparency of the lung tissue decreases due to a decrease in the airiness of the alveoli and the accumulation of hemoglobin in them.

The mechanism of action of viral proteins, described by Chinese scientists, can explain the phenomenon of a milder course of the disease in children. Viral proteins cause iron dissociation by interacting with the beta chain of hemoglobin, which is a structural part of normal adult hemoglobin. Fetal hemoglobin without beta chains predominates in the blood of children, which, scientists suggest, makes it invulnerable to viral proteins.

Scientists conclude that the results of the study must be evaluated from the perspective of the treatment tactics of seriously ill patients with COVID-19. Possibly, lung ventilation during ARDS can be harmful, causing lung damage. Chinese researchers believe that transfusion of patients and hyperbaric oxygenation can bring great benefits in the treatment of a disease caused by coronavirus.