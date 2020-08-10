Scientists test 14 face masks – and find one actually increases risk of infection – Latest News

The most effective face-covering the researchers tested was a fitted N95 mask without valves which allowed just 0.1%. of potentially infectious droplets to escape.

But new research from Duke University in North Carolina reveals that not only are some face covering much more efficient than others, but some actually make transmission of the virus more likely.

While most types of face mask had a positive effect one broke up the potentially deadly viral droplets in breath – making them more likely to reach another person

We are all being encouraged to wear masks wherever possible, and you’d be forgiven for thinking that even if you don’t have a cutting-edge surgical mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus, anything is better than nothing.

But the least effective face-covering in the study was a neck fleece (11 in the above photo)which was found to actually make matters worse.

Ordinary surgical masks (No.1 in the photo) and polypropylene masks (No.5 ) also performed well in the study and even home-made cotton face coverings (No.10) trapped a reasonable amount of moisture droplets expelled while breathing or speaking.

Bandanas (12) and knitted coverings (3) also scored badly for droplet transmission.

Because neck-fleece masks tended to break up droplets into smaller ones – which tended to hang in the air for longer periods of time – it was recoded to have a “droplet transmission fraction” of 110%.

“We want to emphasise that we really encourage people to wear masks, but we want them to wear masks that actually work.”

Martin Fischer, one of the lead researchers on the Duke University test, told CNN: “We were extremely surprised to find that the number of particles measured with the fleece actually exceeded the number of particles measured without wearing any mask.

“About half of infections are from people who don’t show symptoms, and often don’t know they’re infected. They can unknowingly spread the virus when they cough, sneeze and just talk.

His colleague Eric Westman added: “Wearing a mask is a simple and easy way to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“If everyone wore a mask, we could stop up to 99% of these droplets before they reach someone else.

“In the absence of a vaccine or antiviral medicine, it’s the one proven way to protect others as well as yourself.”