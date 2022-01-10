Scleroderma is a skin autoimmune disease.

Scleroderma is a skin disease caused by an autoimmune disease.

SCLERODERMA is a skin condition that causes hard, thickened areas.

Despite its rarity, it can occasionally cause problems with internal organs and blood vessels in the most severe cases.

Scleroderma is a condition in which the immune system attacks the connective tissue beneath the skin, as well as the tissue surrounding internal organs and blood vessels.

The tissue in these areas scars and thickens as a result of this.

Scleroderma comes in a variety of forms, each with varying degrees of severity.

Some are minor and may go away on their own, while others can lead to serious and life-threatening complications.

Although scleroderma has no cure, most people who have it can live a full and productive life.

According to John Hopkins Medicine, the type of scleroderma influences the symptoms and appearance of the disease.

The majority of people with scleroderma, however, will notice changes in their skin, most commonly in the form of hardened and tightened body areas that may appear shiny.

Scleroderma can appear as ovals or straight lines on any part of the body.

Mild forms of the disease can affect the underlying bone and muscle, limiting movement.

Scleroderma can affect both the internal organs and the skin in more severe cases, known as systemic scleroderma.

Raynaud’s syndrome is a common starting point, with symptoms such as:

Then other signs and symptoms appear:

Diffuse systemic sclerosis can also cause the following symptoms:

Scleroderma symptoms can usually be managed with a variety of treatments.

The following are some common treatments:

Surgery may be required in cases of severe symptoms.