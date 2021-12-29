Scotland’s Covid restrictions are expected to last until January 17th, as the Omicron variant is responsible for a record number of cases.

Yesterday, Scotland recorded 15,849 new Covid cases, a new high for the country.

Yesterday, Nicola Sturgeon announced that a total of 15,849 cases had been reported, making it “by some margin the highest daily case number reported in the pandemic to date.”

According to Ms Sturgeon, the number of cases reported in the previous week increased by 47%, with Omicron accounting for 80% of all cases.

Coronavirus has infected 679 people, with three deaths.

The First Minister stated that the restrictions imposed on the 26th and 27th of December would most likely last until the 17th of January.

“In addition to this general public advisory, the new protective measures for hospitality, public indoor spaces, and live events that I established last week are now in effect.

We’ll keep an eye on them.

But, for the time being, we expect them to remain in effect until January 17th.”

In the face of nationwide shortages of PCR and lateral flow tests, Ms Sturgeon also revealed that essential workers would be prioritized for Covid testing.

“With the current increase in cases, testing capacity – sampling and processing – is being strained,” she said.

“As a result, we’re prioritizing some slots for critical workers, such as NHS and transportation workers, as well as those who are clinically vulnerable or eligible for new Covid treatments.”

This ensures that critical workers receive the test results they require in order to qualify for an exemption as soon as possible.”

Indoor standing events are now limited to 100 people, while seating events are limited to 200.

Outdoor events are also limited to 500 people, a rule that has hampered football matches and prevented traditional Hogmanay celebrations from taking place.

Nightclubs have been forced to close, and hospitality establishments can only provide table service if they are serving alcohol.

Indoor leisure facilities such as gyms, theaters, and museums must also reinstate one-metre social distancing rules.

She did say, however, that self-isolation rules might be revisited sooner.

In Scotland, the isolation period is still 10 days.

