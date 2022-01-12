Scotland’s smoke alarm rules: What you need to know by the beginning of February

Scotland’s smoke alarm regulations: What you need to know by the beginning of February

As of February 1st, all homeowners must follow a new set of rules regarding smoke alarms; we’ve compiled a list of the new rules, the types of alarms you’ll need, and how much they’ll cost.

A new law on fire and smoke alarms is set to take effect next month, requiring all homeowners in Scotland to upgrade their existing systems in order to comply with the new regulations.

From February 1, all homes in Scotland must have interconnected fire and smoke alarms installed in order to protect both homeowners and tenants.

These standards may already apply to privately rented and new-build homes, but they will apply to every home in Scotland starting in February, so it’s time to double-check that yours does.

A smoke alarm in the living room, a hallway smoke alarm, and a kitchen heat alarm are all required.

In the event of a fire, all alarms must be linked so that they can communicate with one another and be heard throughout the property.

Radio frequency can be used to connect, and WiFi is not required.

Alarms can be sealed battery or wired to the mains.

A carbon monoxide detector must be installed in any room with a carbon fuelled appliance, such as a boiler, fire, heater, or flue, but it does not have to be linked to the fire alarms.

Private tenants must have the new system installed by their landlords.

Battery alarms must be tamper-proof and contain long-life lithium batteries that can last up to ten years.

You don’t need an electrician to install these alarms.

Alarms that are powered by the mains must be installed by a qualified electrician and replaced every 10 years.

Battery-operated carbon monoxide alarms must have a sealed battery for the duration of their life.

There is no list of approved suppliers or fitters, according to the Scottish Government.

Several retailers sell both types of alarms online and in-store.

The following requirements must be met by alarms:

More details on the different types of alarms that are needed.

