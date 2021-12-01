Scots have voted for Irn-Bru’s ‘The Snowman’ Christmas commercial to be the’most memorable.’

Scots voted Irn-Bru’s “The Snowman” Christmas commercial “most memorable.”

Today is December 1st, and now that November has passed us by for another year, it’s time to start thinking about Christmas in earnest, and what better way to do so than with a classic TV commercial incorporating Scotland’s national drink?

It’s the first day of December, which means Christmas is only 24 days away.

And, speaking of the holiday season, a recent poll found that Irn-Bru’s iconic ‘The Snowman’ Christmas commercial is the’most memorable’ for 54% of Scots.

With 49 percent of votes, the legendary ad is also the one that Scottish people are most looking forward to seeing on their TV screens this year, more than seven times the amount of votes received by the second-placed brand, The Famous Grouse.

Scots believe that ‘The Snowman’ is a symbol for the nation that Christmas has finally arrived, according to a survey conducted by ScotPulse in November 2021.

The popular commercial, which tells the story of a young boy and his Snowman ‘walking in the air’ (as the song goes) over Scottish landmarks while sipping Irn-Bru, will return to our screens via STV’s social media and television channel.

Eager fans can now find out what happens next as STV prepares to air the legendary scenes from today – 15 years after the original aired in 2006 and was then reimagined in 2017.

Sign up for Glasgow Livenewsletters to get more breaking news delivered to your inbox.

Its sequel has become part of our culture each Christmas, putting the nation in the festive spirit with a funny reimagining of Raymond Brigg’s classic 1978 picture book – something that has been sorely needed over the past two years.

Irn-Bru became STV’s official Christmas channel sponsor on November 28, and the deal will end on Boxing Day.

If you like orange fizz but don’t want to buy a chocolate advent calendar this year, the good news is that you can now buy the nation’s favorite ‘drink special festive Advent and Bingo 24-packs’ in supermarkets across Scotland.

“Few things are more synonymous with a Scottish Christmas than seeing our Snowman flying over the Kelpies,” Adrian Troy, Marketing Director at AG BARR, said.

Short summary of Infosurhoy