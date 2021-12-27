Search for a teen who went missing on Christmas Day.

Anyone with information about Sophie O’Hagan’s whereabouts is asked to contact Police Scotland.

The 17-year-old has been missing since Christmas Eve at 8.30 p.m.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen who has been missing since Christmas Day.

Sophie O’Hagan vanished from her home in East Kilbride’s Elphinstone Crescent area around 8.30pm on December 25 and hasn’t been seen since.

According to police, the 17-year-old could be in Glasgow.

Sophie is described as a 5ft 5in tall white woman with short black hair and an average build.

She was last seen dressed in a green gown.

Anyone with information or knowledge of Sophie’s whereabouts should call 101 and mention incident 2845 from December 25.

