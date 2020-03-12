Seattle-area nursing home has no kits to test 65 employees showing symptoms 

The Seattle-area nursing home at the epicenter of the US coronavirus outbreak linked to the deaths of 19 elderly patients died says it has no kits to test 65 employees who are showing symptoms of the virus.

The staffers, representing more than one-third of workers at Life Care Center in Kirkland, Washington, are currently off work sick.

In the meantime, a federal strike team of nurses and doctors is helping care for the 53 patients who remain in the center.

With the nursing home accounting for over half of all coronavirus deaths in the US, as well all its patients tested, it’s unclear why it had not been given kits for staff even as the University of Washington offered to process tests.

‘We would like more kits to test employees,’ Life Care Center spokesman Tim Killian told reporters, adding he did not know why they had not been forthcoming.

‘We’ve been asking the various government agencies that have been supplying us with test kits.’

At a press briefing on Tuesday, Killian said that about 30 employees had been tested and that ‘potentially’ all 180 would be.

If they test positive, the criteria for returning to work is either undergoing home isolation for seven days or until 72 hours after fever is gone and symptoms improve, whichever is longer.

At a Monday press conference, Vice President Mike Pence said that one million test kits had been distributed and that four million were expected to go about by the end of this week or the next.

However, he did not specify where the kits were sent to, or would be sent to.

Since February 19, 26 of the nursing home’s 120 patients have died, with 13 of 15 autopsies carried out so far showing that coronavirus was the cause.

Twenty-one of Life Care’s current residents, including those now in hospitals, have tested positive for the virus.

Killian said that means a total of 55 positive tests have been linked to the facility, including on-site residents, those in hospitals and patients moved to different facilities.

The outbreak has shown how quickly the new virus spreads among elderly residents with weak immune systems and underlying health conditions living in close quarters.

‘We’ve had patients who, within an hour’s time, show no symptoms to going to acute symptoms and being transferred to the hospital,’ Killian said at a news conference on Sunday.

‘And we’ve had patients die relatively quickly under those circumstances.’

The University of Washington School of Medicine said on Monday it could test all of Life Care’s staff members.

The laboratory’s current testing is running at about 500 specimens per day, but it has the capacity for more than 1,000 tests per day.

‘We’re happy to perform testing if they can get samples and send them through the University of Washington Department of Laboratory Medicine,’ said Alex Greninger, assistant director of UW Medicine Clinical Virology Laboratories.

He did not know why Life Care had not received kits, but said a general reason why testing was not higher was a shortage of people to pick up specimens and bring them to his university lab.

Two other nursing homes in the greater Seattle area have also reported that at least two residents and one staff member have the virus.

Worldwide, more than 116,000 people in more than 100 countries have been infected with coronavirus and more than 4,000 have died.

In the US, nearly 800 people have been diagnosed with the virus and 28 people – in California, Florida, New Jersey and Washington – have died.