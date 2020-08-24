Second coronavirus lockdown ‘unnecessary’ claims top doc as he blasts ‘dodgy data’ – Latest News

In a blog post, Dr Clancy said: “91% of England (that’s 51million people) live in neighbourhoods where there hasn’t been a recorded Covid-19 case in the past four weeks.”

Birmingham City University professor John Clancy warned fears of putting the nation into a second lockdown was based on “dodgy data”.

Most parts of England have recorded zero coronavirus cases in the past month, which an expert has claimed makes a second national lockdown unnecessary.

“‘Just in case’ lockdowns are simply not an acceptable response to dodgy data. And lockdowns cause deaths.”

He continued: “So-called ‘spikes’ are occurring here, there, and everywhere up and down the country because new testing regimes are causing them either with false positives, picking up residual infections or, usually more likely, suddenly increased testing in specific areas.

Already Covid-19 cases have spiked in other European countries – most notably Spain and France – are now seeing an increase of cases.

Scientists advising the government have warned another UK-wide coronavirus lockdown could happen should cases spike.

But, Professor Clancy – who is also the former leader of Birmingham City Council – warned current testing numbers are “low and unreliable”.

In the UK, cities such as Leicester and regions in northern England have faced local lockdowns in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The professor later said government data which showed 87 of Birmingham’s 132 neighbourhoods did not record a single positive coronavirus case last week.

“This has not broadly led to increases in Covid-19 related deaths and hospital admissions in other so-called hotspots.”

He added: “The reality is that increased and more widespread testing is leading, oddly enough, to finding more cases.

He added that a 40% jump in cases per 100,000 over the past two weeks was actually just six people.

Meanwhile, other experts have said the Covid-19 r rate will rise above 1 when schools reopen.

Dr Clancy continued: “These are micro-numbers, and talking about them in terms of spikes just won’t do. It’s certainly not enough to spark policy change.”

Professor Chris Whitty said there were “no risk-free options” for the Government.