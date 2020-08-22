Second wave fears as France coronavirus cases rocket by 1,000 in just one day – Latest News

Cases of the killer infection appear to be spiralling in France, with fresh data showing 4,771 new infections compared to 3,776 only on Wednesday.

Worrying spikes have also been reported in other European countries including Spain, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Croatia.

Italy has also seen its highest daily tally in Covid-19 infections since May, with worrying spikes in other European countries including Spain, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Croatia

France is testing more people so there will be more positive cases but the infection rate has doubled since the end of July.

Fears are spreading of a major second wave in Europe after France recorded almost 1,000 new cases in just one day.

French officials say the virus is now mostly circulating in major cities among the young, who typically do not have serious symptoms.

Walter Ricciardi, a senior adviser to the Italian health ministry on the coronavirus outbreak, told the Guardian: “Italy is at a crossroads right now. If we do not apply containment measures and the numbers continue to rise, localised lockdowns will be required.”

Italy registered 845 new cases on Thursday, its highest figure for three months.

Meanwhile Spain, Germany and Italy have also recorded their highest numbers of cases since late April or May.

The Scottish Government has also announced that Switzerland is being added to its quarantine list.

The Transport Secretary Grant Shapps booted the countries of the safe-to-go list and there are growing fears France could be next.

Holidaying Brits already faced a scramble to return from Croatia and Austria last night after they were told that returning tourists face a quarantine.

Portugal however has finally been given the green-light in the latest changes to the travel guidelines.

Meanwhile Spain, Germany and Italy have also recorded their highest numbers of cases since late April or May.

The daily record of new cases in Germany is just over 6,000, registered in early April and ten new deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 9,253.

Many of the new Spanish cases are reportedly among the young, while German cases are said to be driven by a lack of social distancing and travellers returning from abroad.

But despite the second wave gathering momentum, one World Health Organisation chief played down fears of a full-scale international lockdown.