Second wave fears as Germany, France, Italy and Spain see highest Covid cases in months – Latest News

Meanwhile, Spanish cases were up to a new single-day record since the country emerged from a three-month lockdown in June.

A total of 1,707 new German Covid-19 cases were recorded in the past 24 hours, the country’s highest daily toll since April.

The number of Covid-19 infections has increased and is even accelerating in many European countries, raising fears a second wave is poised to strike the continent

The latest figures from Germanys Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases comes after the country introduced free, compulsory tests for anyone returning from high-risk areas.

Germany, France, Italy and Spain have all seen their highest number of coronavirus infections in months, triggering fears of a second wave.

Much of the rise is being blamed on returning holidaymakers as well as parties and family gatherings.

France recorded more than 3,700 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, 1,500 more than the previous day, according to health authorities.

Urging Germans to follow the rules on hygiene precautions, she reminded travellers returning from risk areas that quarantine wasn’t an option but a must as long as they couldn’t show a negative test.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel warned on Tuesday there could be no further relaxation of coronavirus restrictions for the time being.

The number hospitalised and in ICUs was slightly down, but health authorities have warned the transmission of the virus is accelerating among all age groups, especially young adults.

But he said he was considering “targeted reconfinement if the situation calls for it”.

French President Emmanuel Macron told Paris-Match magazine: “we can’t bring the country to a halt.”

Spains Health Ministry said 3,715 infections have been diagnosed in the past 24 hours, a new single-day record since the country emerged from a three-month lockdown in mid-June.

On Wednesday, Italy recorded its sharpest increase in Covid-19 cases since late May, after the health ministry report 642 new infections in 24 hours.

New regulations will come into place in the capital Madrid, including restrictions on nightlife, from tody.