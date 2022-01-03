Secret parties and experiential events have the potential to revitalize nightlife, but Covid threatens the ‘big night out”s future.

Nightlife could be revived by secret parties and experiential events, but Covid threatens the future of the “big night out.”

Unannounced lineups and creative club nights are expected to encourage friends to hit the dancefloor, but are we ready to pre-drink and party as the country deals with Omicron?

Omicron and the end of hospitality tax breaks are feared by a night-time industry that is already “on its knees” as a result of the pandemic.

As the number of cases rises in Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland, nightclubs have been forced to close, while those that remain open in England must check for NHS Covid passes and have seen crowds shrink in recent weeks.

The “counterproductive” measures, according to Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, which represents 1,400 UK businesses including pubs, bars, nightclubs, and entertainment venues, “will see a resurgence of house parties and illegal events.”

Covid passports, according to Sacha Lord, co-founder of Manchester’s Warehouse Project, will “absolutely kill the spontaneity” of going out, adding, “This will kill high street bars and clubs where you make a last-minute decision and pay on the door.”

“I’m really worried about them.”

According to industry figures, “spontaneous custom” accounts for 75% of all revenue in commercial nightclubs across the UK.

“People will still go on the ‘big night out,’ but I think we’ll see them stay local and then go for the big one they’ve bought tickets for and planned months in advance,” Mr Lord predicted.

“There are people who don’t agree with Covid passports; those people aren’t going to stop socializing; they’re going to channel it into different settings,” Mr Kill said.

“The reality is that if you’re in a pub with six friends and one of them hasn’t been double-jabbed or downloaded their Covid passport, you’re probably going to stay in the pub.”

That’s a percentage of your admissions gone for nightclubs.”

There are also concerns that a looming VAT increase from 12.5 percent to 20 percent in March, which will affect food and soft drinks in hospitality establishments, will hurt independent bars and venues, which are already reeling from the cancellation of a third of their Christmas bookings.

Businesses in the sector typically take between 25% and 30% of their annual revenue in December.

(Mr.)

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

Secret parties and experiential events could revive nightlife, but Covid threatens future of ‘big night out’