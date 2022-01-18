Self-isolation for Covid has been reduced to ‘five full days’ – but what if you’re still optimistic?

Self-isolation for Covid has been reduced to ‘five full days’ – but what if you’re still positive?

COVID self-isolation rules have been changed yet again, allowing infected people to leave after five days.

To get out of isolation, they need to test negative on lateral flows, but what happens if the results are positive?

We’ll go over everything you need to know…

People in England can now leave quarantine after five full days if they test negative on days five and six, thanks to a change in self-isolation guidance that took effect on January 17.

However, due to a baffling detail, anyone isolating will have to do so for six days, not five.

This is because the first full day of isolation does not coincide with the day you test positive or notice symptoms, though you must still isolate if either of these events occurs.

According to the UK Health Security Agency, that day is now known as “day zero,” with the following day counting as day one.

Here’s an example of a timeline:

Monday Day 0 (when you first notice symptoms or receive a positive test result)

Day One of Tuesday

Day 2 of the week

3rd Thursday

Day 4 (Friday)

Day 5 of the week – the first lateral flow test

Day 6 – do a second lateral flow test, and if both are negative, you can come out of isolation.

The move is intended to alleviate staff shortages during the winter months.

Those who leave self-isolation before 10 days are strongly advised to cover their faces and avoid close contact with other people in crowded or poorly ventilated spaces, according to the government.

If possible, they should work from home and avoid contact with anyone who is at higher risk of severe Covid.

A review of the evidence led to a change in the rules.

By day six, between 20 and 30 percent of people are still infectious, according to research.

However, if people have two consecutive negative tests and then leave isolation after day six, the percentage of those released while infectious falls to around 7%.

The default self-isolation period is still 10 days, according to the Department of Health.

People can only quit if they get two negative results in a row on consecutive days – the earliest being days 5 and 6.

If they do not test negative, a negative test on days six and seven is required before they can be released from isolation.

And so on until the end of the tenth day.

If you are still testing positive after the ten-day isolation period, the government does not provide clear guidelines.

“If both of your LFD test results are negative, you were most likely not infectious at the time the tests were taken,” it says…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.