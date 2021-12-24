Self-isolation: “When I heard the news about the 7-day rule, I cried with joy.”

A reduction in the self-isolation period for people with Covid-19 could mean that Verity Cowley and her brother Tim don’t miss out on precious family moments this Christmas.

Changes to self-isolation rules for people who have tested positive for Covid-19 have allowed families across the country to keep their Christmas plans.

The government announced on Wednesday that anyone with the coronavirus who tests negative via lateral flow test on days six and seven of their 10-day isolation can stop.

The change in the rules means that many people who found out they had the virus just days before Christmas can now spend the 25th with their loved ones.

Verity Cowley told me she was overcome with emotion when she learned of the new policy, which means her brother Tim might not miss out on “precious” family moments.

Tim, who lives in Leamington Spa, would have been unable to leave isolation before Christmas if the previous rules had been followed.

Because he does not drive, the distance between his home and where the rest of the family is gathering in Nottingham meant he would have to spend time alone.

“When I heard the news of the reduction of the isolation period, I cried with delight,” Ms Cowley, a BBC Radio Nottingham presenter, said.

There’s a lot of emotion at this time of year, and it’s been amplified by the pandemic.”

Tim will be able to reunite with his family ahead of the big day and join in all the festive celebrations if he tests negative using a lateral flow kit.

“We’re still taking things day by day,” Ms Cowley said.

Ms Cowley’s son turns three on Christmas Eve, and she celebrates her birthday on Christmas Day, so it’s a particularly special time for the family.

“This time of year, we have a lot of celebrating to do,” Ms Cowley said.

“Christmas will be spent in Nottinghamshire at my house with my family and in-laws if everything goes according to plan,” she added.

Food, walks, and people sleeping on air mattresses will all be part of a typical family Christmas.

“After such a difficult time with the pandemic, we are looking forward to a family Christmas.”

