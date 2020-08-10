‘Selfish’ punters outside Wetherspoons slammed as huge crowd caught on camera – Latest News

A large number of patrons are seen queuing in close proximity to one another after a fire alarm left them out in the street.

Fed-up restaurant owner Eugene Lee shared a video of the group crowded outside the David Macbeth Moir in Edinburgh, Scotland, over the weekend.

A fed-up restaurant owner shared a video of the group all stood outside the Wetherspoons venue over the weekend with the caption: "This is how we fight coronavirus in the UK."

Mr Lee, who owns nearby Lanna Thai restaurant shared a video on Facebook, which has since been shared hundreds of times, Edinburgh Live reports.

A group of “selfish” punters have been slammed by local residents after they a huge crowd was seen outside a Wetherspoons pub, seemingly not social distancing.

Most of the people in the shot are standing close together, not following current Scottish Government coronavirus guidelines.

Other locals vented their fury.

Speaking to Edinburgh Live, another resident said: “This is Wetherspoons in Musselburgh. They’re saying it was due to a fire alarm going off but it doesn’t look very organised and far from behind safe.”

Leah Glen wrote: “It’s disgusting! Selfish folk. Aberdeen shouldn’t of been a lesson but no. Close all pubs and bars Nicola.”

Another, Neil Sutherland added: “There you go again. The youngest generation ‘we will do what we want’ attitude as normal. Shut the pubs. I’m not going through the last five months again in the winter because these idiots do what they want.”

Margot Haden added: “Look at amount of people though. Spoonies not that big to have that amount in safely social distancing crazy.”

The images emerged as Scotland recorded an additional 48 coronavirus cases, including three Edinburgh and the Lothians.

Aberdeen has been subject to strict lockdown rules following a spike in cases in the city, following a pub crawl.