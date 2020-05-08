serological, PCR, isolation, which changes on May 11

Serological, virological, PCR, blood, saliva test … When presenting the deconfinement plan, the Prime Minister confirmed that France was ready to massively test the population from May 11. When to request a test? How? ‘Or’ What ? Where to do it? What test? Can we be reimbursed?

[Mise à jour le jeudi 7 mai 2020 à 16h28] From May 11 “there’s going to be a significant change in testing policy, explains Jean Castex, coordinator of the deconfinement of France, heard by the Senate Wednesday May 6. As soon as a person feels a symptom that resembles Covid-19, they should immediately contact a doctor and be systematically tested. “ What Minister of Health Olivier Véran confirms during the presentation of the deconfinement plan on May 7: “France is ready to test massively, screening capacity is at the level of estimated needs. I invite the French who would have been prescribed a PCR test and who would encounter difficulties of all kinds to perform it to contact the toll free number. The territories will be in their entirety in the capacity to test widely on May 11. ” On April 28, Edouard Philippe told the National Assembly that “the objective was to carry out 700,000 virological tests per week because the Scientific Council tells us that epidemiological models predict between 1000 and 3000 new cases every day from May 11 “. Since transition to stage 3 of the coronavirus epidemic in France, only those most at risk and caregivers can benefit from the tests.

The goal is to test all people with respiratory symptoms from May 11.

The coronavirus screening strategy in France is changing as the epidemic evolves. “The first tests were distributed at the end of January-beginning of February to hospitals” recalls Professor Arnaud Fontanet. At the very beginning, it was decided to test people who presented symptoms of respiratory disorders (cough, fever, shortness of breath, acute respiratory distress syndrome) and if there was contact with China or with a person returning from China. But faced with the increase in cases and in the midst of an influenza epidemic, testing all people with such symptoms became impossible. France lacked tests since the start of the coronavirus epidemic, in particular because their manufacture requires products imported from China and the United States, which were no longer delivered in sufficient quantity. From March 14 when France went to stage 3 of the epidemic, only people at risk were tested (caregivers …). Screening was prioritized and extended to residents of nursing homes and the personnel accompanying them on April 6. From May 11, all French people who show symptoms suggestive of Covid-19 can be tested.

Why not test everyone on May 11? “It is not possible and above all it has no use. We should retest everyone 8 days later and retest another 15 days later “, replied Professor Delfraissy on April 30, who recognizes than “the provision of 700,000 tests per week is a prerequisite (on deconfinement). If we don’t have all of that, it’s not going to do it on May 11. “

In the current context of public health emergency, laboratories and research institutes are developing diagnostic solutions to detect the SARS-Cov-2 virus, responsible for the Covid-19 epidemic. Among the proposed solutions:

PCR test

It is the screening test used in France since the beginning of the epidemic. The diagnostic test says “PCR” or “virological” (“polymerase chain reaction“) consists of nasopharyngeal swab (throat, nose, nasopharynx) which is done using a small swab (brush) inserted in the nose. It must be carried out by a doctor or nurse. The result is available after 3 to 4 hours. In addition, screening for coronavirus can be sought by other methods: a sample from the lower respiratory tract (sputum …). The sample is then analyzed by a specialized laboratory to search for the presence of the coronavirus genetic material and thus confirm the diagnosis of the infection. This is an easy test to perform, non invasive but unpleasant for the patient. A Chinese study published on April 19 on the site Clinical Infectious Diseases and reported by Inserm on 56 Covid-19 patients hospitalized with mild to moderate symptoms shows that “virus shedding can last up to 6 weeks after symptoms appear. PCR tests were positive in the majority of patients during the first 3 weeks, and from the fourth, the number of negative tests gradually increased. Finally, the median duration between the onset of symptoms and the end of viral excretion was evaluated at 24 days. However, it is not known whether patients can transmit the virus during the entire period of viral shedding. The study suggests that an extended observation period may be necessary for older patients. ”

Quick test

New rapid and ultra-rapid molecular tests (45 and 15 minutes respectively) are being evaluated by the National Reference Center for respiratory infection viruses. We speak of “rapid diagnostic orientation tests” or “TRODs“They are presented in a unitary format, detecting antibodies from a single drop of blood in a few minutes. Their analytical performance (sensitivity and specificity) is not yet known.

Saliva test

SARS-CoV-2 EasyCov diagnostic saliva test with a closed 0.5 ml tube containing all the reagents necessary to reveal the presence of the virus. © SkillCell

EasyCov, the quick-reading salivary test for Covid-19 (in 30 minutes), with simplified reading, developed by the Sys2Diag laboratory (CNRS-Alcediag and SkillCell) indicates having obtained “very good performance” in the preliminary phase of its clinical studies in the field. The tests carried out on 180 people: patients tested positive for the virus and on the medical staff assumed to be negative at the Montpellier University Hospital demonstrated that they are “easily achievable, without laboratory. Simply take saliva – one of the main vectors of the virus – and place it with the reagents at 65 ° C for 30 minutes. The nursing staff can then read the result with the naked eye ” indicates the laboratory on April 27. “At the same time, the development, production and distribution chain is being organized for rapid and massive deployment of health personnel test as of May “ specifies the laboratory. This new test has already been tested and validated with viral RNA isolated in the Sys2Diag laboratory, and with active virus at the Center for Infectious Diseases and Anti-Infectious Pharmacology Studies (CNRS / University of Montpellier). The researchers now aim to develop a consumer version of Easycov.

Serological tests could arrive in May.

Serological test

Unit serological tests with the testing for antibodies to the coronavirus in the blood that testify to a past infection are still being evaluated, as are automated serological tests such as ELISA (enzyme linked immunosorbent assay). “There have been a lot of disillusionment with the first tests offered. Our Spanish and English colleges have paid the price. These tests will improve. I’m pretty hopeful that sometime in May we will have tests that become reliable “ says Professor Fontanet, April 30. The realization of a serological diagnosis allows the detection of the humoral post-infectious immune response (detection of antibodies IgM, IgG and possibly IgA).

“We don’t know if the antibodies you have are protective.”

What do they say ? “They say: you have been in contact with the virus but today we are not able to say if this contact with the virus is accompanied by protection so if you can consider yourself protected from reinfection. We don’t know if the antibodies you have are protective. The other problem is that with the available tests, they still have a high level of 5% false positives when we know that the proportion of French people infected on the territory is also around 5% so we cannot trust it today. ”

What is serology? The serology is a biological method using serum to make medical diagnoses. Serum is a constituent of blood plasma. During a blood test, the biologist will analyze the serum. Serology makes it possible to make a diagnosis of infectious diseases, autoimmune diseases, to determine the blood groups, to follow the evolution of certain diseases, to check the vaccinations. This test method is the subject ofa first device developed by NG Biotech in France: the test takes a drop of blood – rapid diagnostic orientation tests (TRODs) – (on the same principle as a diabetes test) and identifies in 15 minutes the specific antibodies produced by the body during infection with SARS-Covid-19. The test, developed with the support of the AP-HP (Public Assistance -Hospitals of Paris) and the CEA-Saclay is clinically validated in France. It could be proposed soon. These tests “still in the evaluation phase by the National Reference Center for respiratory infection viruses (…) can be performed in most medical analysis laboratories“said the National Academy of Medicine in a statement on April 10.

Detecting the coronavirus makes it possible to follow the evolution of the epidemic in the country and the circulation of the virus during the deconfinement of the population. According to Inserm: “Deconfinement will not be effective without screening and systematic isolation of people carrying Covid-19.” Several types of coronavirus are capable of causing respiratory infections whose manifestations range from a simple cold to respiratory distress. “In the most severe cases, a biological sample will identify the responsible pathogen. In addition, performing a CT or chest x-ray assesses the extent of lung damage and determines the person’s care“, specifies the specialist.

While waiting for the result, the doctor will ask you to stay at home so as not to take any risks for you and those around you.

From May 11: “If you have suggestive symptoms, fever, cough, respiratory discomfort, loss of taste or smell, you must act, do not wait for it to pass, explained the Minister of Health Olivier Véran on May 7. Contact your doctor or a doctor on call or 15. The doctor will order a screening test if he considers it necessary. While waiting for the result, the doctor will ask you to stay at home so as not to take any risks for you and those around you. If the test is positive, the doctor will follow you and alert Health Insurance to carry out an investigation to call the case contacts. “

Until May 11, the PCR test is reserved for:

People with criteria related to severity:

Patients with respiratory symptomatology hospitalized in intensive care (in particular acute respiratory distress syndrome ARDS);

Patients with symptoms suggestive of Covid-19 hospitalized for pneumonia with signs of severity (hypoxaemic pneumonia).

Healthcare workers with symptoms suggestive of Covid-19 which should be screened first in order to limit nosocomial spread.

In hospitals, as of March 24, 2020, 101,046 tests have been performed and 20,068 are positive for SARS-CoV-2.

Criteria related to comorbidity:

People at risk of severe forms as defined above and presenting symptoms suggestive of Covid-19.

Symptomatic pregnant women regardless of the term of pregnancy.

Criteria related to a situation:

Residents in nursing homes and medico-social establishments (since April 7, 2020).

Professionals working in nursing homes and medico-social establishments (since April 7, 2020).

Patient hospitalized for another cause and becoming symptomatic (cough or fever or dyspnea).

Donors of hematopoietic organs, tissues or stem cells.

Monitoring of viral excretion in severe resuscitation patients to guide treatment.

Exploration of a source of possible cases (in particular in communities of the elderly). Within this type of community, the number of tests is limited to 3 per unit.

If one does not belong to any of these categories, a doctor performs the diagnosis on clinical signs. Outpatient testing is possible.

Coronavirus screening is done after consulting a doctor.

In no case should you go directly to the biological laboratories, but call them beforehand.

For patients diagnosed in hospital or with signs of severity , these tests will be performed in hospitals.

, these tests will be performed in hospitals. For other patients who meet the screening criteria, it is possible to be tested in laboratories in town, after contact with the attending physician and on medical prescription. It is also possible to be tested at home by medical teams who will travel if the doctor deems it necessary. Screening drives are also set up by the laboratories.

Screening procedure envisaged by the government from May 11, 2020. © Twitter Ministry of Health

From May 11, “once the person has tested positive, all contact cases will be tested and asked to isolate“. The objective is to isolate carriers as quickly as possible to break the chain of transmission of the virus. “If the test is positive, the doctor will follow you and alert the Health Insurance to carry out an investigation to call the contact cases” confirmed Olivier Véran on May 7. Home isolation will be implemented for a period of 8 to 10 days. “If symptoms get worse, don’t wait, call the doctor or 15 ” continued the Minister of Health.

If you test positive, you must isolate yourself. “If you share your accommodation, stay in a specific room avoiding contact with other people in the home, explained the Minister of Health, do not touch the objects touched by other people, ventilate your home, wear permanently wearing a mask, visits are not recommended, you can get masks from pharmacies without a prescription. ” The doctor may suggest that you perform isolation outside the home if necessary, for example in hotels provided for this case.

Depending on the symptoms presented, a patient may be suspected of having the Sars-Cov-2 virus, possibly infected or confirmed.

Possible case: Anyone with clinical signs of acute respiratory infection with a fever or feeling of fever, AND Having traveled or stayed in a hazardous exposure zone within 14 days before the date of onset of clinical signs.

OR Anyone, even without the notion of travel / stay in a risk exposure area or close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19, presenting with pneumonia for which another etiology has been previously excluded on the basis of clinical criteria , radiological and / or virological and the clinical condition of which requires hospitalization OR signs of acute respiratory distress up to ARDS (Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome) in a context possibly viral and without any obvious etiology.

Probable case: Anyone with clinical signs of acute respiratory infection within 14 days of close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Anyone with clinical signs of acute respiratory infection within 14 days of close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19. Confirmed case: patients, symptomatic or not, with a biological sample confirming the presence of SARS-CoV-2.

patients, symptomatic or not, with a biological sample confirming the presence of SARS-CoV-2. Contact case: person having been in contact with a “confirmed case” with different levels of risk: negligible, low and moderate / high. Close contact is a person who, from the 24 hours preceding the onset of symptoms of a confirmed case, has shared the same place of life (family, same room) or had direct contact with him, face to face , less than 1 meter from the case and / or for more than 15 minutes, during a discussion; flirt; close friends; class or office neighbors; neighbors of the case in a prolonged means of transport; person providing care to a confirmed case or laboratory personnel handling biological samples from a confirmed case, in the absence of adequate means of protection.

→ If you are case contact “more often than not you will be contacted by Health Insurance or the ARS. You should avoid contact with those around you, take your temperature twice a day, said Olivier Véran. If you can telecommute, fine, otherwise a work stoppage will be sent to you. Seven days after the last contact with the sick person you will be tested by PCR. If the test comes back negative, the doctor will be able to alleviate your isolation but it will have to persist for 7 more days. “

The time to get a PCR test result is between three and five hours. The result of this examination is returned to the patient and the prescribing doctor, with information to the intervention unit of Public Health France in the region, to the regional health agency and to the crisis center of the General Directorate of Health. With the new tests expected, the results can be given in less than an hour.

From May 11, yes. As the Prime Minister explained to the National Assembly on April 28, the tests for Covid-19 will be 100% covered by Health Insurance.

Sources:

Opinion of the Scientific Council COVID-19 April 2, 2020 Inventory of containment and exit criteria.

Publication of the Institut Pasteur, results of serological tests, April 23, 2020.

Thanks to Marie-Françoise Gros, Director of Medical Affairs at bioMérieux, French specialist in medical diagnosis.