Service sector warns of emergency due to coronavirus

The service sector has suffered as much as possible from the epidemic of coronavirus infection and measures to combat it. Among those who suffered the greatest losses are food services, fitness and sports, tourism, hotels, cosmetology and spa, duty-free trade, transport, entertainment and mass sports events. This was reported in a letter to Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
The letter was signed by more than 60 representatives of almost all industry associations, public organizations, nonprofit partnerships and initiative groups, as well as owners and managers of large companies working in these industries.
Vedomosti got acquainted with a copy of the document. Its authenticity was confirmed by the president of the Association of fitness industry operators Olga Kiseleva, the president of the Federation of restaurateurs and hoteliers Igor Bukharov and Denis Gudkov, the head of the working group on the development of support mechanisms for the sports industry and the creation of sports and production clusters of the public council under the Ministry of Sports. Vedomosti sent a request to the government.
.