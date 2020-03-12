Seven Brits test positive for coronavirus in Vietnam after plane with globe-trotting super-spreader

Seven Britons have tested positive for coronavirus in Vietnam after sharing a plane with a globe-trotting super-spreader who attended fashion shows around Europe.

The UK citizens – all aged between 58 and 74 – are thought to have caught the killer disease from Nguyen Hong Nhung on the London to Hanoi flight on March 2.

Super-spreader Ms Nhung, 26, the daughter of a wealthy Vietnamese steel magnate, tested positive last week after attending luxury catwalks in Milan and Paris.

Vietnamese health officials are scrambling to track down and test hundreds of passengers who were on the flight.

Two British backpackers who were also on the flight are being held at a ‘prison-like’ hospital waiting for results to come back after being ‘forcibly quarantined’.

The epidemic, which has been teetering on the verge of becoming a pandemic for weeks, has infected more than 110,000 people and killed 3,800.

The seven Britons who tested positive for coronavirus had shared the Vietnam Airlines plane with Ms Nhung and her sister, 27-year-old socialite Nga Nguyen.

Ms Nhung had attended a Gucci fashion show in Milan and a Saint Laurent event in Paris with her sister, who has also tested positive, before visiting family in London.

The UK nationals are among nine foreigners so far to test positive following the flight and are now in quarantine. A Mexican and Irish citizen also tested positive following the flight.

Meanwhile, two British backpackers are being held in a ‘prison-like’ hospital ‘against their will’ while being tested for the virus.

Friends Sam Carroll and Ciara Driver, both in their twenties, were also on the London to Hanoi flight with the Vietnamese super-spreader.

They were tracked down by police after travelling to a resort in Ha Long Bay.

Mr Carroll, from Richmond, London, told The Telegraph: ‘We are in quarantine and have been told that even if we don’t have it we might have to stay here for two weeks.’

He added: ‘This place is honestly like a prison. Everything is dirty, the bathrooms and food are awful.

‘So far, we have only spoken to one nurse who can speak only a little English so we don’t know what’s going on, and it’s hard to ask for things like a bottle of water.’

It comes after the number of confirmed infections in Vietnam rose to 30. On Sunday the Vietnamese government announced plans to suspend the visa waiver programme for UK and other European nationals.

These plans can be put into place at very short notice and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advised people planning to enter Vietnam on the visa waiver programme to check before travelling.

The FCO would not comment on figures but said it was providing consular assistance to British citizens affected.

More than a dozen Britons have been diagnosed with coronavirus while travelling abroad to countries including Japan, Singapore and Thailand.

A British man who tested positive on the Diamond Princess cruise ship – which was quarantined in Yokohama, Japan – became the first UK national to die.

The virus has killed three people in the UK – a man in his 60s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s.

Britain’s total number of cases now sits at 280, a surge of 74 since Saturday amid fears the crisis is rapidly approaching its peak.

With case numbers continuing to swell, Boris Johnson has called an emergency COBRA meeting this morning.

Government ministers will decide whether to move into the delay phase of the Prime Minister’s coronavirus ‘battle plan’.

It could see drastic public health measures including shutting schools, banning large public events and encouraging people to work from home.